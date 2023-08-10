Wildfires in Hawaii claim at least 36 lives, destroy more than 270 structures in the historical town of Lahaina

At least 36 people lost their lives to wildfires that engulfed Maui over the past couple of days. Fueled by the strong winds of distant Hurricane Dora, the fires have razed hundreds of structures in the historic town of Lahaina. A mass evacuation of people north of the town is in progress.

While Hawaii’s Big Island also felt the brunt of the wildfires, Maui suffered the greatest devastation since the fires started in early August.

The majority of the blazes remain uncontained, according to Mayor Richard Bissen Jr., as emergency services grapple with widespread power and cell service outages that hinder rescue and evacuation efforts. Over 11 000 Maui residents currently face power disruptions, with restoration timelines uncertain.

The historical town of Lahaina, dating back to the 1700s and popular among tourists, has been significantly impacted, with over 270 homes and other structures, including historical sites, that have been either damaged or completely destroyed. With much of the town decimated, hundreds of its residents are now displaced.

The wildfires took residents by surprise, with its rapid spread since igniting on Tuesday, August 8. In the face of the escalating threat, more than 50 Lahaina residents were forced to seek refuge from the flames in the ocean.

A mass evacuation of people north of Lahaina is still in progress on Thursday, August 10. Tourists are being transported to the Kahului Airport and residents to a shelter in central Maui.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established three temporary flight restrictions in the affected regions. The largest of these aims to ensure safe rescue operations offshore of Lahaina. The two others — over Kihei and Kula — are designed to protect firefighting efforts.

While the current death toll stands at 36, making it the deadliest fire in the United States since California’s 2018 Camp Fire, officials fear that the numbers could still rise in the coming days.

Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/7C2XqexNE0 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 10, 2023

#EEUU



⭕Al menos 36 muertos a causa de incendios en #Hawái.



⭕La isla de #Maui fue devastada.



⭕Miles de personas han sido evacuadas, mientras continúan las operaciones de rescate.



⭕Los vientos huracanados dificultan las labores de extinción. pic.twitter.com/w4j8W2KLwf — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙮 (@Mario_Moray) August 10, 2023

