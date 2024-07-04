Thousands evacuate in California as Thompson Fire rapidly spreads

On July 3, 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the destructive Thompson Fire near Oroville in Butte County. The fire began on July 2 and has rapidly spread to approximately 1 619 ha (4 000 acres), prompting evacuation orders and mobilization of firefighting resources.

The Thompson Fire in Butte County has prompted a state of emergency and widespread evacuations. Governor Gavin Newsom declared the emergency on July 3, allowing the state to secure a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This grant could cover up to 75% of firefighting costs through federal funding.

The California Office of Emergency Services has deployed additional resources to combat the fire, which threatens important infrastructure, including water and power supplies for the Oroville area. Both Butte County and the City of Oroville have declared local emergencies.

About 13 000 people in Butte County, including northeastern parts of Oroville, were ordered to evacuate.

Butte County officials are distributing free N-95 respirator masks at the Department of Employment and Social Services to assist residents with poor air quality.

A temporary fireworks ban has been enforced in Oroville, and the Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled by the California Parks Department.

Not a cloud in the sky! That’s all smoke visible from SF right now courtesy the #ThompsonFire. Upper level winds will continue delivering that smoke directly overhead into tomorrow. Keep tabs on air quality where you live: https://t.co/z8gmBBlGNz pic.twitter.com/7aZIcDXXFC — Darren Peck (@WeatherAnchor) July 3, 2024

The Thompson Fire began on July 2 near Cherokee Road and Thompson Flat Cemetery and has already burned approximately 1 619 ha (4 000 acres), with only 7% containment.

Cal Fire reported eight firefighter injuries. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Evacuation orders have impacted around 28 000 people from downtown Oroville east to Kelly Ridge and north past Cannon Reservoir. Specific zones under mandatory evacuation include 532-536, 700-716, 730, 731, 800, 801, 807-810, 818, 819, 851, 953, 954, 958, 959, 960, and 965. Zones 806, 817, 828, and 965A have been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

Evacuation shelters are operational at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. and the Gridley Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley. Facilities for small and large animals are set up at 2279 Del Oro Ave. and Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Road in Oroville, respectively.

The fire coincides with an “exceptionally dangerous and lethal” heatwave affecting the Western United States, further exacerbating wildfire risks. Governor Newsom’s proclamation cited “continued high temperatures throughout the day and night, dry conditions, and strong winds” as factors that are intensifying the fire.

Arielle Penick, 24, who previously evacuated from Paradise during the 2018 Camp Fire, was among those fleeing the Thompson Fire. Penick, currently pregnant, evacuated with her family, bringing essentials for her children and pets. “We just see a pummel of smoke in the sky. And the PTSD from the Camp Fire kicked in instantly, especially with how big the cloud of smoke was,” Penick said.

Over 1 400 firefighters are fighting the fire, supported by eight helicopters and air tankers. Cal Fire reported four firefighter injuries and more than 1 000 personnel on the ground. The fire has led to power outages as Pacific Gas & Electric shut off powerlines, including the Hyatt Powerplant facility, which is now offline.

And they’re off! The crew of Engine 21 joined @BurbankFire @arcadefire @MontereyParkFD Alhambra FD & @LaVerneFireDept as part of a Strike Team to assist in efforts to battle the #thompsonfire in Northern California. Stay safe, members! Thx for your service. @MyGlendale #mygfd pic.twitter.com/TwZBOtjd0j — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) July 3, 2024

It doesn’t stop — another massive tanker just landed for a fill up. LOUD and mighty, three lines of retardant are being pumped in to drop on the #ThompsonFire about 60 miles from McClellan. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ARmifl2riK — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) July 3, 2024

Temperatures in Oroville are expected to soar to record highs. Red flag warnings are in effect, and temperatures could reach up to 45 °C (113 °F), worsening the situation.

The heat began July 2 across parts of the West, where numerous daily high-temperature records were tied or broken:

Ukiah, California: 43 °C (110 °F) (tied record set in 1924 and 2013)

Concord Airport, California: 42 °C (107 °F) (old record 40 °C [104 °F], set in 2001)

Santa Rosa Airport, California: 41 °C (106 °F) (old record 38 °C [101 °F], set in 2001)

Napa Airport, California: 39 °C (102 °F) (old record 38 °C [101 °F], set in 2001)

San Jose, California: 39 °C (102 °F) (tied record, set in 1970)

Some cities could swelter through multiple days of temperatures well above 38 °C (100 °F) with some, including Sacramento, potentially seeing a full week of highs over 40 °C (105 °F).

California is not the only state suffering from the heat. Over 150 million people across 22 states, particularly in the Mid-South and West, are under heat alerts. The National Weather Service in San Francisco described the heatwave as “exceptionally dangerous and lethal.”

Las Vegas is also expected to experience consecutive days of temperatures exceeding 43 °C (110 °F), potentially breaking last year’s record of ten days. Death Valley could see temperatures at or above 49 °C (120 °F) throughout the week.

In Arizona, a 10-year-old boy died from a heat-related emergency while hiking in South Mountain Park and Preserve. Additionally, a 69-year-old hiker from Texas died at the Grand Canyon, with temperatures on the trail reaching over 49 °C (120 °F).

Park rangers have warned against hiking during peak temperatures and advised caution as efforts to assist hikers can be delayed due to increased demand and limited resources.

Featured image: CalFire (stillshot)