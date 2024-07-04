·

Violent lava fountaining at Etna volcano, Italy

Violent lava fountaining at Etna volcano, Italy july 4 2024

A phase of violent lava fountaining started at Etna’s Voragine crater during the afternoon hours (UTC) of July 4, 2024. At the same time, significantly increased activity is being observed at Stromboli volcano.

Strombolian activity that started on June 13 – 14, 2024, at Etna’s Voragine crater slowly intensified over the past few days and has intensified significantly in the late morning (LT) of July 4.

This activity was accompanied by two lava flows, which began in the previous days, produced by two mouths placed respectively on the south-eastern side and on the north-western side of the debris cone inside the crater, INGV volcanologists reported at 14:20 UTC today.

This activity evolved into an intense lava fountaining (paroxysm), producing ash column up to 4.5 km (14 700 feet) a.s.l, INGV reported at 16:17 UTC.

The Aviation Color Code was raised to Red at 15:31 UTC. Ash cloud was observed drifting SE and ashfall was reported on the volcano’s SE flank and up to Catania.

Interestingly, Stromboli volcano is also exhibiting significantly increased activity today. Its Aviation Color Code was raised to Red at 15:43 UTC. Read more:

Red alert at Stromboli volcano after increased activity, large pyroclastic flows, Italy

References:

1 Etna volcano updates – INGV-OE – July 4, 2024

Featured image credit: INGV-OE

