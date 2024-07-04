·

Red alert at Stromboli volcano after increased activity, large pyroclastic flows, Italy

A gradual increase in activity was observed at Stromboli volcano starting at around 17:30 UTC on July 3, 2024. By July 4, a new lava flow and pyroclastic flows were recorded, reaching the coastline and spreading into the sea. At 18:00 UTC, the Department of Civil Protection raised the alert level for the volcano from Orange to Red and transitioned to the pre-alarm operational phase.

A gradual increase in activity was observed at Stromboli volcano at around 17:30 UTC on July 3. This activity further increased at around 18:20, reaching the most energetic seismicity at around 18:40 UTC.

At 18:46, a flow of incandescent material was recorded, quickly spreading along the Sciara del Fuoco, reaching the coastline, and flowing into the sea.

A new well-fed lava flow from the North crater area was observed starting at 14:10 UTC on July 4. This flow was produced by a mouth at an altitude of 700 m (2 300 feet) above sea level, spreading along the Sciara del Fuoco. The phenomenon resulted in the formation of pyroclastic flows and the rolling of lava material up to the coastline.

Another pyroclastic flow was observed at 16:18 UTC on July 4. This PDC quickly developed along the Sciara del Fuoco, reaching the coastline and extending several hundred meters into the sea.

The lava flow produced from the mouth at 700 m (2 300 feet) above sea level reached the coastline around 15:30 UTC and continued to be well-fed. A column of ash rising from the Sciara del Fuoco reached a height of about 2 km (6 560 feet) a.s.l., as reported by INGV at 16:47 UTC.

The Aviation Color Code was raised to Red at 15:43 UTC.

In a press release published at 18:00 UTC on July 4, the Department of Civil Protection has raised the alert level for the Stromboli volcano from Orange to Red and transitioned to the pre-alarm operational phase.

This decision was taken in light of the assessments that emerged during the meeting with the Competence Centers and the Department of Civil Protection of the Sicilian Region. The meeting was convened following the rapid evolution of activities that are affecting the volcano.

The transition of the alert level is based on the reports of the phenomena and on the hazard assessments made available by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Etnean Observatory, Vesuvius Observatory, and Palermo Section), the CNR-IREA and the Universities of Florence, Palermo, Pisa and Turin.

The raising of the alert determines the strengthening of the volcano monitoring system and the information connection between the scientific community and the other components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service. The Department of Civil Protection shares this information with the civil protection structure of the Sicilian region which, especially in relation to local impact scenarios, alerts the territorial civil protection structures and adopts any measures in response to emergency situations.

With the transition to the pre-alarm operational phase, the local level of civil protection is activated at the Advanced Operations Centre – COA, which will be supported by experts from the National Department of Civil Protection, ensuring coordination with the operational structures involved.

The Mayor of the Municipality of Lipari, who took part in the meeting, has already arranged the first precautionary measures aimed at protecting the people present on the island. The mayor will be constantly informed about the evolution of the situation in order to guarantee constant and correct information to the population.

Regardless of the local volcanic phenomena, which can have frequent variations, a situation of increased imbalance of the volcano persists. The population present on the island is therefore invited to stay informed and to scrupulously follow the indications provided by the local civil protection authorities.

