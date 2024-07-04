Heavy rainfall causes 5 deaths and widespread damage in Nagaland, India

Rain-related incidents have claimed at least 5 lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland, India in the past few days, according to an official release from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). The extreme weather has destroyed houses, roads, bridges, and paddy fields across various districts.

In Tuensang district, two boys from Kejok village were swept away at Ayong nullah on June 28. The body of one boy was retrieved the same day, while the search for the other was called off on June 30 with the consent of his father.

On June 29, a youth was swept away in the Dzuvuru stream in Kohima district, but his body could not be retrieved. Another youth drowned in Nsonji Lake in Tseminyu district on July 1. The National Disaster Response Force was called in to assist with the search, and the body was recovered the same day.

In Noklak district, a man was swept away by strong currents at Nguhaiu on July 1, and his body was later found. Several landslides were reported in the Mokokchung district, causing further damage to infrastructure.

Public infrastructure in several areas of Kiphire district has been damaged, leading to the evacuation of multiple families.

The Fakim-Tsundang area in the Pungro sub-division has experienced several landslides and road blockages, cutting off Penkim and Fakim areas from Tsundang, Sangtsong, and Vongtsuvong areas.

Landslides have blocked the route to Thanamir in multiple locations. Soil erosion at Thusangki River near the Kiphire district headquarters on July 2 has also caused severe damage to paddy fields.

A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a truck carrying essential goods from Mariani to Tuensang in Nagaland fell off a hill. For the past several days, many places in Nagaland have been experiencing landslides due to incessant heavy rainfall. Many roads in the region… pic.twitter.com/yC9I3cFJW1 — The Assam Tribune (@assamtribuneoff) July 3, 2024

In the Noklak district, landslides have been reported in the Punyaongan and Sanglao areas. Continuous rain has caused road damage and sinking between Chingmei and Noklak. In Zunheboto district, landslides destroyed several houses in the DC Hill West area, and flash floods in Zhavame village in Phek district damaged paddy fields.

pic.twitter.com/bosC7XbzUW — NAGALAND STATE DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY (@StateDisaster) July 2, 2024

Shamator district faced partial destruction of the Shiponger and Muksuke bridges between the Cheshire and Y Anner areas due to a flash flood on July 2. In Peren district, a landslide on the Tening-Nsong road has led to debris obstructing the route, which is currently being cleared.

The NSDMA is still compiling damage reports from various locations. It has urged District Disaster Management Authorities to remain vigilant and prepared, considering the extreme weather conditions. With rising water levels in many rivers due to continuous rainfall, the NSDMA has advised the public to refrain from fishing, picnicking, or engaging in similar activities during the monsoon season for safety reasons.

References:

1 Widespread Damages In Nagaland Due To Extreme Weather Conditions, 5 Reported Dead – Northeast Today – July 4, 2024

2 Five Killed, Widespread Damage In Nagaland Due To Rain-Related Incidents – NDTV – July 3, 2024

Featured image credit: NDMA