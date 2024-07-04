Heavy rainfall causes 5 deaths and widespread damage in Nagaland, India

Written byRishav Kothari
Heavy rainfall causes 5 deaths and widespread damage in Nagaland, India july 2024

Rain-related incidents have claimed at least 5 lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland, India in the past few days, according to an official release from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). The extreme weather has destroyed houses, roads, bridges, and paddy fields across various districts.

In Tuensang district, two boys from Kejok village were swept away at Ayong nullah on June 28. The body of one boy was retrieved the same day, while the search for the other was called off on June 30 with the consent of his father.

On June 29, a youth was swept away in the Dzuvuru stream in Kohima district, but his body could not be retrieved. Another youth drowned in Nsonji Lake in Tseminyu district on July 1. The National Disaster Response Force was called in to assist with the search, and the body was recovered the same day.

In Noklak district, a man was swept away by strong currents at Nguhaiu on July 1, and his body was later found. Several landslides were reported in the Mokokchung district, causing further damage to infrastructure.

Public infrastructure in several areas of Kiphire district has been damaged, leading to the evacuation of multiple families.

The Fakim-Tsundang area in the Pungro sub-division has experienced several landslides and road blockages, cutting off Penkim and Fakim areas from Tsundang, Sangtsong, and Vongtsuvong areas.

Landslides have blocked the route to Thanamir in multiple locations. Soil erosion at Thusangki River near the Kiphire district headquarters on July 2 has also caused severe damage to paddy fields.

In the Noklak district, landslides have been reported in the Punyaongan and Sanglao areas. Continuous rain has caused road damage and sinking between Chingmei and Noklak. In Zunheboto district, landslides destroyed several houses in the DC Hill West area, and flash floods in Zhavame village in Phek district damaged paddy fields.

Shamator district faced partial destruction of the Shiponger and Muksuke bridges between the Cheshire and Y Anner areas due to a flash flood on July 2. In Peren district, a landslide on the Tening-Nsong road has led to debris obstructing the route, which is currently being cleared.

The NSDMA is still compiling damage reports from various locations. It has urged District Disaster Management Authorities to remain vigilant and prepared, considering the extreme weather conditions. With rising water levels in many rivers due to continuous rainfall, the NSDMA has advised the public to refrain from fishing, picnicking, or engaging in similar activities during the monsoon season for safety reasons.

References:

1 Widespread Damages In Nagaland Due To Extreme Weather Conditions, 5 Reported Dead – Northeast Today – July 4, 2024

2 Five Killed, Widespread Damage In Nagaland Due To Rain-Related Incidents – NDTV – July 3, 2024

Featured image credit: NDMA

Share:

Severe floods and landslides ravage northeastern India

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Delhi experiences historic June rainfall, resulting in severe flooding and 11 deaths, India

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Extremely heavy monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu lead to fatal flooding, significant livestock losses, India

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Death toll reaches 100 in flash floods and GLOF events in Sikkim and West Bengal, India

Monday, October 16, 2023

Devastating flash flood in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley leads to widespread damage, 100 deaths and 76 missing, India

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Vehicles, bridges, and buildings washed away as catastrophic floods hit Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, India

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Extreme rainfall in Telangana results in at least 23 fatalities, India

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Severe floods and landslides ravage northeastern India

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Avalanche strikes Gandhi Sarovar above Kedarnath Dham, India

Monday, July 1, 2024

Delhi experiences historic June rainfall, resulting in severe flooding and 11 deaths, India

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Bengaluru breaks 133-year-old June rainfall record, India

Monday, June 3, 2024

Severe heatwave claims 54 lives across India

Friday, May 31, 2024

China’s Pingjiang hit by worst floods in 70 years

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Severe floods and landslides ravage northeastern India

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Violent storms hit Switzerland, France and Italy, leaving at least 7 people dead

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Delhi experiences historic June rainfall, resulting in severe flooding and 11 deaths, India

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Historic floods in Midwest cause severe damage to farmlands

Friday, June 28, 2024

I am a content writer and researcher with over three years of experience, specializing in diverse fields such as social media content, scientific articles, tech blogs, and academic writing. My passion for science and literature drives my work, and I am dedicated to producing high-quality, engaging content. You can reach me at rishav@watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *