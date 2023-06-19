·

Five dead, 28 missing as monsoon rains ravage Nepal’s Koshi Province

Heavy monsoon rains, triggering landslides and causing floods and rivers to overflow, have been affecting Nepal’s eastern Koshi Province since June 17, 2023. The resulting devastation has led to five deaths across the province, with 28 people reported missing, and considerable infrastructure damage.

Beginning on June 17, the monsoon season has brought heavy rains to eastern Nepal, particularly the Koshi Province. The intense precipitation has triggered landslides, caused floods, and led to rivers overflowing, bringing a trail of casualties and damage.

As of June 19, media outlets have reported five fatalities across the Koshi Province due to various landslide incidents. The deaths include two in Panchthar District and one each in Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, and Dhankuta District. In the same province, a total of 28 people are reportedly missing, their disappearances attributed to the devastating floods and landslides.

Efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals. Security personnel have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations, but the continued bad weather poses a significant challenge to these efforts.

The natural disaster has also wrought havoc on the region’s infrastructure. Roads and bridges have sustained significant damage, complicating the rescue efforts, as Mohanmani Ghimire, the assistant chief district officer in Sankhuwasabha, explained.

“Machinery and equipment for the hydropower project have been swept away. There are also reports of houses being damaged,” Ghimire added, further underscoring the extent of the devastation.

Looking forward, the situation appears likely to worsen before improving. Forecasters have issued warnings that the rain will persist for several more days, and alerts have been raised concerning river water levels. The monsoon rains, typically occurring from June to September, are routinely challenging for the South Asian country, and this year appears to be no exception.

