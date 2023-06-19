Five dead, 28 missing as monsoon rains ravage Nepal’s Koshi Province
Heavy monsoon rains, triggering landslides and causing floods and rivers to overflow, have been affecting Nepal’s eastern Koshi Province since June 17, 2023. The resulting devastation has led to five deaths across the province, with 28 people reported missing, and considerable infrastructure damage.
Beginning on June 17, the monsoon season has brought heavy rains to eastern Nepal, particularly the Koshi Province. The intense precipitation has triggered landslides, caused floods, and led to rivers overflowing, bringing a trail of casualties and damage.
As of June 19, media outlets have reported five fatalities across the Koshi Province due to various landslide incidents. The deaths include two in Panchthar District and one each in Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, and Dhankuta District. In the same province, a total of 28 people are reportedly missing, their disappearances attributed to the devastating floods and landslides.
Efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals. Security personnel have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations, but the continued bad weather poses a significant challenge to these efforts.
The natural disaster has also wrought havoc on the region’s infrastructure. Roads and bridges have sustained significant damage, complicating the rescue efforts, as Mohanmani Ghimire, the assistant chief district officer in Sankhuwasabha, explained.
“Machinery and equipment for the hydropower project have been swept away. There are also reports of houses being damaged,” Ghimire added, further underscoring the extent of the devastation.
Looking forward, the situation appears likely to worsen before improving. Forecasters have issued warnings that the rain will persist for several more days, and alerts have been raised concerning river water levels. The monsoon rains, typically occurring from June to September, are routinely challenging for the South Asian country, and this year appears to be no exception.
References:
1 Nepal – Landslides and Floods – DG ECHO – June 19, 2023
2 2 dead, 28 missing in Nepal floods. Worst not over yet, forecasters warn – The Hindustan Times – June 18, 2023
Featured image credit: OneIndia (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.