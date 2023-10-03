Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Nepal, leaving homes destroyed, 17 injured and 1 missing
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) as M6.2 hit Nepal at 09:21 UTC (15:06 local time) on October 3, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles). USGS and EMSC are reporting M5.7 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
According to the NCS, the quake was preceded by M4.6 and followed by M3.6, M3.1, M3.5, M4.3, M3.9 and M3.0 by 14:00 UTC.
The epicenter was located 38.7 km (24.1 miles) NE of Dipayal (population 23 416), 65.8 km (40.9 miles) ENE of Dadeldhurā (population 19 014), and 72.9 km (45.3 miles) ENE of Dārchulā (population 18 317), Sudurpashchim Pradesh, Nepal.
The area is seismically very active and associated with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate
subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate, NCS said.
The event was well recorded by more than 60 broadband seismic stations installed by the NCS. The analysis of seismic data shows that the events occurred on North Almora Thrust (NAT) which provides a very apt location for triggering the mainshock due to appreciable structural heterogeneity in and around the mainshock.
The preliminary fault plane solution derived from moment tensor inversion suggests a thrust fault. The earthquake was located 50 km (31 miles) NNE of the recent M6.3 earthquake on November 9, 2022.
Maximum Intensity of VI (MMI scale) was reported in the epicentral region.
The recorded earthquakes as per the EQ Catalogue of NCS reveal that the region is associated with moderate to large earthquakes with varying magnitudes in the last 13 years. In addition to the above, it is noteworthy that prior to the mainshock, there were three prominent events recorded on November 9, 2022 (M6.3), January 24, 2023 (M5.8) and February 22, 2023 (M4.4) occurred within 50 km3 (19 mi3) of today events which were also felt with slight to moderate intensity in Delhi-NCR and others neighboring states.
The occurrence of earthquakes in the region is attributed mainly to the tectonic settings of the Himalayas comprising Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT), Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), and Main Central Thrust (MCT) besides several local faults and geological demarcated lineaments.
6.3 and 5.3 magnitude #earthquakes rock #Nepal, leaving 11 #injured— Daryo | Central Asia & Afghanistan (@DaryoEng) October 3, 2023
🇳🇵〰⚠️🚨
While the #epicenters were situated in western #Nepal, the effects of the #quakes were #felt as far away as #NewDelhi, #India.
👉Details — https://t.co/vyddsdM7zJ#NepalEarthquake #EarthquakeNepal… pic.twitter.com/501gupnf43
According to the USGS PAGER, 1 000 people are estimated to have felt very strong shaking, 83 000 strong, and 158 000 moderate.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud construction.
Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.
The quakes injured at least 17 people, damaged homes and triggered a landslide in the district of Bajhang that blocked a major highway, officials reported. Some homes in Chainpur, a town in the district, collapsed.
The landslide blocked the road to the southern plains. A woman is missing after being engulfed by the landslide, police official Dipesh Chaudhary said.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.