Devastating flash flood in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley leads to deaths and widespread damage, India
A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Sikkim, India, coupled with the release of water from Chungthang dam, triggered a rapid surge in water levels along the Teesta River basin at approximately 01:30 LT on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The water levels soared to heights of 5 – 6 m (15 – 20 feet), resulting in significant infrastructure damage, at least three fatalities, and 23 individuals reported missing.
Defense officials reported that establishments along the Lachen Valley have been adversely affected. While details are still being confirmed, it is clear that this event has had a broad impact on the region.
Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat, a defense spokesperson, stated that Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam have been affected by the flash flood. He also reported that 23 Army personnel are missing and 41 vehicles are submerged under slush; search operations are currently underway.
The disaster has wrought havoc on infrastructure. Roads and bridges were destroyed, and many establishments in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi districts were damaged. One of the more significant losses is a 120 m (395 feet) cable suspension bridge at Singtam, also known as the Indreni bridge, which was entirely washed away.
Further exacerbating the crisis, parts of the Teesta Dam at Chungthang, the largest hydropower project in Sikkim, were also washed away by the swollen river waters. This destruction has far-reaching implications for the state’s energy infrastructure.
The flood also severely damaged sections of the National Highway (NH-10) in Melli, a border town between Sikkim and West Bengal.
In response to the escalating situation, residents in the low-lying areas of Chungthang town and Singtam district in North Sikkim have been evacuated.
With multiple sectors affected, from civilian lives to military installations and crucial infrastructure, the full scale of the catastrophe is still unfolding.
Featured image credit: NationalDefence (stillshot)
