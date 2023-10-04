Severe storms bring giant hail and intense lightning to Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and Uruguay

Severe storms bring giant hail and intense lightning to Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and Uruguay october 2023

Late Tuesday, October 3, 2023, parts of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil and Uruguay were struck by severe weather conditions that included giant hail and intense lightning. The hail ranged from “very large” to “giant”. Damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure has been reported, although official estimates are not yet available. Further adverse weather conditions are forecasted for Wednesday.

Several municipalities in the Western, Northwestern, Central, and Northern parts of the state of Rio Grande do Sul reported severe storms, heavy rain, and abundant lightning on October 3, 2023. The hailstones that fell in some areas varied in size, with some exceeding 7 cm (2.7 inches) in diameter, placing them in the “giant” category, based on the United States National Weather Service’s classification system. The Uruguayan city of Artigas, bordering the Gaucho town of Quaraí, also reported substantial damage from large ice boulders falling around 20:00 local time.

Barros Cassal, a municipality in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, was particularly hard-hit. More than 200 families are believed to be affected, with numerous buildings damaged, including the municipal administrative building.

According to data from the GLM sensor on the GOES-16 satellite, Rio Grande do Sul recorded an astounding 142 852 lightning strikes on Tuesday, with municipalities like Alegrete, Santiago, and Uruguaiana recording thousands of lightning strikes.

An area of low atmospheric pressure is set to advance from Northeast Argentina, bringing with it the likelihood of more heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in several cities in Rio Grande do Sul on Wednesday. Particularly, the Western, Center, and Northern parts of the state are expected to experience the most severe weather conditions, with the risk of localized flooding in rural areas.

Similarly, adverse weather conditions are forecasted for the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná, with strong areas of instability moving towards both states.

References:

1 Tempestades severas trazem muitos raios e granizo gigante; veja images – MetSul – October 4, 2023

Featured image credit: MetSul/Fabian Ribeiro Leal

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Exceptionally heavy rains hit Rio Grande do Sul, causing deadly floods, Brazil

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extratropical cyclone wreaks havoc in southern Brazil, drops two months’ worth of rain in one day

Friday, June 16, 2023

Severe thunderstorms drop grapefruit-sized hail over Texas, historic hailstorm over Florida, U.S.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Heavy rain and giant hail hit Rio Grande do Sul, leaving hundreds of homes damaged, Brazil

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Extremely heavy rains hit Brazil, leaving at least 46 people dead

Monday, February 20, 2023

Severe storms wreak havoc across southern Brazil, leaving 7 people dead

Friday, February 10, 2023

Exceptionally heavy rains hit Rio Grande do Sul, causing deadly floods, Brazil

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

New European hail record set as Italy witnesses second record-breaking hailstone in less than a week

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Subtropical cyclone implicated in unusually high penguin deaths in Uruguay

Monday, July 24, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly flooding and landslides in northeast Brazil

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Unusual cold spell leads to large-scale cattle deaths in Brazil

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Devastating flash flood in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley leads to deaths and widespread damage, India

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Widespread severe thunderstorms across the Plains, U.S.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall swamps New York City, causing widespread urban flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Storm Elias causes second wave of severe flooding in Central Greece

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Mexico’s Jalisco hit by deadly flash floods

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

El Naranjo River bursts, destroying homes and causing evacuations in Guatemala City

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Disastrous floods cause evacuations and road closures in South Africa’s Western Cape

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *