Strong M6.4 earthquake hits near the coast of Mindanao, Philippines

m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 location map f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit near the coast of Mindanao, Philippines at 11:21 UTC on October 4, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 121.7 km (76 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 66.4 km (41.3 miles) E of Sarangani (population 7 506), 79.2 km (49.2 miles) SE of Caburan (population 12 618), 186.4 km (115.8 miles) SE of Koronadal (population 195 398), Philippines.

26 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 9 037 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and heavy wood frame construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 location map
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 usgs epe
m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

m6.4 earthquake philippines october 4 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

