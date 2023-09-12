Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits Babuyan Islands, Philippines

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.3 hit near Dalupiri Island, Babuyan Islands Region, Philippines at 11:03 UTC on September 12, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 41.3 km (25.6 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 37 km (22.9 miles).

The epicenter was located 73.4 km (45.6 miles) N of Namuac (population 3 037), 74.9 km (46.6 miles) N of Claveria, and 110.8 km (68.9 miles) NNW of Aparri (population 33 230), Cagayan Valley, Philippines.

17 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 2 772 000 light.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and heavy wood frame construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google