Strong M6.3 earthquake hits Mindoro, Philippines at intermediate depth

m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 f

A strong earthquake registered by PHIVOLCS as M6.3 hit Mindoro, Philippines at 02:19 UTC (10:19 LT) on June 15, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 119 km (74 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), EMSC M6.2 at 119 km (74 miles).

The epicenter was located 12 km (7.5 miles) SSE of Hukay (population 2 230), 15.4 km (9.5 miles) SE of Calatagan (population 16 110), 21.6 km (13.4 miles) S of Balayan (population 50 115), 22.4 km (13.9 miles) SSW of Calaca (population 37 443), 41 km (25.5 miles) SW of Batangas (population 237 000), and 60.2 km (37.4 miles) NW of Calapan (population 66 008), Philippines.

2 943 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 38 653 000 light.

PHIVOLCS said the quake was tectonic in nature, caused by the moving of the Manila Trench, and added that damage and aftershocks should be expected.

Intensity IV was felt in Manila City; Mandaluyong City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City; City of Malolos in Bulacan; Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay, all in Batangas; City of Dasmariñas, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; and Tanay in Rizal.

Intensity III was reported in Pateros; City of Las Piñas; Makati City; Marikina City; Parañaque City; Pasig City; Obando, Bulacan; Laurel, Batangas; City of Bacoor, and City of Imus, Cavite; City of San Pablo, and City of San Pedro, Laguna; San Mateo, Rial.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and heavy wood frame construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google
m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 bgz
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Rail traffic in Luzon was halted until all checks were made to ensure their safe operations. Normal operations were resumed at 11:35 LT.

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 usgs epe
m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 usgs epet
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Selected cities exposed

m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

m6.3 earthquake philippines june 15 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits off the coast of the Philippines

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Masbate region, Philippines

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits Moro Gulf, Philippines

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Lava starts flowing from the summit crater of Mayon volcano, Philippines

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Nearly 17 000 people evacuating due to unrest at Mayon volcano, Philippines

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Increased degassing activity at Taal volcano, vog reported in Balete, Laurel, and Agoncillo, Philippines

Monday, June 5, 2023

Hazardous magmatic eruption possible at Mayon volcano, Alert Level raised to 2, Philippines

Monday, June 5, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits off the coast of the Philippines

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Masbate region, Philippines

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Sunday, June 11, 2023

4 killed, 32 injured after M4.9 earthquake hits Haiti

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Myanmar, Yellow alert issued

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

Monday, May 29, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *