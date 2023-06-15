Strong M6.3 earthquake hits Mindoro, Philippines at intermediate depth
A strong earthquake registered by PHIVOLCS as M6.3 hit Mindoro, Philippines at 02:19 UTC (10:19 LT) on June 15, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 119 km (74 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), EMSC M6.2 at 119 km (74 miles).
The epicenter was located 12 km (7.5 miles) SSE of Hukay (population 2 230), 15.4 km (9.5 miles) SE of Calatagan (population 16 110), 21.6 km (13.4 miles) S of Balayan (population 50 115), 22.4 km (13.9 miles) SSW of Calaca (population 37 443), 41 km (25.5 miles) SW of Batangas (population 237 000), and 60.2 km (37.4 miles) NW of Calapan (population 66 008), Philippines.
2 943 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 38 653 000 light.
PHIVOLCS said the quake was tectonic in nature, caused by the moving of the Manila Trench, and added that damage and aftershocks should be expected.
Intensity IV was felt in Manila City; Mandaluyong City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City; City of Malolos in Bulacan; Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay, all in Batangas; City of Dasmariñas, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; and Tanay in Rizal.
Intensity III was reported in Pateros; City of Las Piñas; Makati City; Marikina City; Parañaque City; Pasig City; Obando, Bulacan; Laurel, Batangas; City of Bacoor, and City of Imus, Cavite; City of San Pablo, and City of San Pedro, Laguna; San Mateo, Rial.
There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and heavy wood frame construction.
Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.
Rail traffic in Luzon was halted until all checks were made to ensure their safe operations. Normal operations were resumed at 11:35 LT.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
