Mexico grapples with a third heat wave of the season, six fatalities reported

at mexico 23z june 14 2023 f

The ongoing third heat wave in Mexico led to six fatalities and over 400 cases of heat-related illnesses, affecting 26 out of the 32 federal entities in the country.

As the sweltering heat continues to blaze across Mexico, the third heat wave of the season has claimed six lives, significantly impacting 26 out of the country’s 32 federal entities. The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) reported the alarming impact of this deadly heat wave on June 14, 2023.

The oppressive temperatures have already resulted in 418 instances of heat stroke, dehydration, and burns. Quintana Roo and Veracruz have each lost two residents to the scorching conditions, with Oaxaca and Sonora each reporting one death.

Notably, the DGE’s report indicated that the heat wave has disproportionately affected individuals aged 25 to 44 years, who make up 66.79 percent of those presenting with weather-related symptoms.

Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) anticipates temperatures exceeding 45 °C (113 °F) in Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. Other states including Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatan are expected to endure temperatures ranging from 40 °C to 45 °C (104 °F to 113 °F).

Moreover, states such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Queretaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla, and Quintana Roo are likely to experience maximum temperatures of 35 °C to 40 °C (95 °F to 104 °F). In Mexico City and the State of Mexico, temperatures could reach up to 34 °C (93.2 °F).

According to specialists, this devastating heat wave will persist throughout the week, maintaining temperatures above 40 °C (104 °F) in 26 states.

