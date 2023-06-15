Southern states battered by severe storms, large hail, high winds, and tornadoes, U.S.

A series of severe storms swept across the southern United States on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, leaving over 150 000 residents without power and causing extensive damage. The storms produced large hailstones, some bigger than softballs, and spawned multiple tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia.

Images shared on social media captured the extensive damage caused by a possible tornado that struck Eufaula and Abbeville, Alabama, on Wednesday. Local authorities reported numerous homes destroyed, roofs torn off structures, and trees uprooted throughout Eufaula, a city near the Georgia border. Although no injuries were reported, downed power lines were still smoking.

Local police urged residents to “re-evaluate” their methods of receiving tornado warnings as severe weather is forecast to persist. Eufaula, the largest city in Barbour County, has experienced tornadoes in four of the past five years. “We cannot emphasize enough to be weather aware and ready,” police posted on Facebook.

Image credit: Eufaula Police Department

The severe storms also triggered frequent lightning events, with more than 130 000 detected across the southern U.S. in just 12 hours. Power outages surged as the storms unleashed intense winds, window-shattering hail, and frequent lightning. The largest number of outages were reported in Alabama, where 73 000 customers were left in the dark.

The storms also produced dangerously large hail in parts of Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. A hailstone 13 cm (5 inches) across was measured in Brooksville, Mississippi, located about 180 km (110 miles) northeast of Jackson, Mississippi.

Looking ahead, the Weather Prediction Center anticipates a very active weather pattern impacting much of the nation with various types of hazardous weather through the start of the weekend. The threat of significant severe thunderstorms continues throughout parts of the central and southern Plains. Moreover, additional chances for flash flooding and severe weather are forecast for the central/eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast, as well as into the central High Plains through Friday. Meanwhile, a heatwave is expected across much of Texas and the Deep South, with sultry heat indices up to 43 °C (110 °F) predicted for the coming days​.

