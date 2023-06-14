Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

A bright meteor streaked through the night sky over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil at 00:50 UTC on June 13, 2023.

The event was seen by numerous people and recorded by Clima ao Vivo and Bramon cameras.

Another meteor was recorded a day before over the southeastern parts of the country:

Featured image credit: Clima ao vivo, BRAMON

Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand

Monday, June 5, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Very bright fireball over Western Australia

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Kyiv, Ukraine

Thursday, April 20, 2023

