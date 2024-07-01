·

Avalanche strikes Gandhi Sarovar above Kedarnath Dham, India

Written byRishav Kothari
avalanche india june 30 2024

A massive avalanche occurred on June 30, 2024, at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, India. The avalanche reportedly lasted for about 5 minutes and was recorded by several people. No casualties or significant damage were reported.

A massive avalanche struck Gandhi Sarovar, located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) above the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, India, at around 05:00 local time on June 30, capturing the attention of devotees visiting the Kedarnath temple.

The avalanche originated in the upper region of Gandhi Sarovar in the Chorabari glacier, which lies below the snow-covered Meru-Sumeru mountain range at the upper end of Kedarnath Valley.

Observers described it as a huge cloud of snow rapidly sliding down the slopes before plummeting into a deep ravine, creating a visually dramatic scene. Despite the intensity of the avalanche, there were no reports of loss of life or property damage.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed the safety of the entire area, including the Kedarnath valley. “There was no loss of life or property due to the avalanche. The entire area, including the Kedarnath valley, is safe,” Rajwar stated.

Gopal Singh Rauthan, an employee of the Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation who was present at the temple during the avalanche, observed that the natural phenomenon lasted for about five minutes and generated considerable curiosity among the devotees. He also noted that a similar avalanche had occurred in the Chorabari glacier on June 8.

In 2022, the region experienced three avalanches in September and October. Five incidents were reported in the Chorabari glacier between May and June 2023.

Following these events, scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the Wadia Institute conducted terrestrial and aerial surveys of the area, classifying them as “normal” for the Himalayan region.

Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that such avalanches typically occur following significant snowfall and reiterated that they do not usually cause damage. “Such incidents happen when there is a significant snowfall. They do not cause any damage,” he said.

Featured image credit: ShriKedarnath (stillshot)

I am a content writer and researcher with over three years of experience, specializing in diverse fields such as social media content, scientific articles, tech blogs, and academic writing. My passion for science and literature drives my work, and I am dedicated to producing high-quality, engaging content. You can reach me at rishav@watchers.news.

