Severe floods and landslides ravage northeastern India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for all northeastern states on July 2, 2024, forecasting heavy rainfall as several rivers cross danger levels. 16 people were reported dead over the last two weeks due to rain-induced landslides and 80 people have lost their lives so far all over Northeast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all northeastern states on July 2, forecasting heavy rainfall as severe flooding affects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The flooding is primarily caused by the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River. The Red alert includes district-specific warnings, particularly for regions near the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 16 people over the last two weeks in India’s northeast, displacing more than 300 000 from their submerged homes.

The Indian Army and Air Force have been assisting with rescue efforts in Assam, one of the worst-hit states. Early morning on July 2, a military helicopter rescued 13 fishermen stranded on a small island in the Brahmaputra River for four days.

Heavy flooding in the states of Sikkim, Manipur, and Meghalaya has swept away roads and collapsed bridges. Since the end of May, more than 80 people across six northeastern states have died due to floods and mudslides brought on by the rains.

The Brahmaputra River, which flows 1 280 km (796 miles) across Assam before entering Bangladesh, overflows annually. However, this year’s increased rainfall has made the river’s powerful and unpredictable flow even more dangerous.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in the northeast during the June-September monsoon season. India, particularly Assam, is seen as one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change due to more intense rain and floods, as noted in a 2021 report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based climate think tank.

Monsoons can be rough even on our gentle giants



Recently, our forest officials rescued a baby elephant who lost her way along the Aie River in Chirang. She is currently being treated at Manas National Park as we try and establish contact with her mother#TeamAssam pic.twitter.com/lttTws8v4N — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2024

In Assam, animals at the Kaziranga National Park, home to around 2,500 one-horned rhinos, are moving to higher ground to escape the floods. Park rangers are monitoring their movements to ensure their safety, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army are on standby to deal with emergencies. “The situation in the state is being monitored by all MLAs and officials,” he said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of flood-affected districts in the state has increased from 12 to 19, with the affected population rising from 262 000 to 644 000.

As of the latest reports, the floods have claimed 35 lives and inundated 26 199 hectares (64 726 acres) of crop area since the start of the monsoon season. In addition, the ASDMA reported that 485 736 animals have been affected by the floods.

With unprecedented rainfall lashing Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai and Changlang districts, troops of the Assam Rifles are carrying out rescue and relief operations in the villages devastated by the floods. https://t.co/LbdsNEWOfK — Dhavani Mehra (@DhavaniMehra) July 2, 2024

In Arunachal Pradesh, all major rivers are currently above the danger mark due to continuous heavy rains. Floodwaters have submerged low-lying areas in the East Siang and Lower Siang districts. Schools in Itanagar have been closed from July 2 to July 6 due to flooding and potential landslides triggered by the rain.

Rescue operations are underway, though they are hampered by a lack of surface connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh due to landslides and flooding. The Assam Rifles have rescued 500 people stranded in flood-hit areas under “Operation Saviour.” Landslides have wiped out several roads. Army troopers rescued 70 students and teachers from a flooded school in Changlang district.

ASDMA would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to@IAF_MCC in carrying out the rescue operation of 8 SDRF Personnel & 1 Civil official swiftly. We salute your dedication and spirit . #rescue@ndmaindia @diprassam @DCKamrupMetro @CMOfficeAssam @JogenMohanAssam pic.twitter.com/4kN4poW0oE — Assam State Disaster Management Authority (@sdma_assam) July 2, 2024

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts in Arunachal Pradesh, including Changlang, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, and Lower Siang, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. The incessant rains have disrupted normal life by causing floods and landslides across many districts. The major rivers of the state are in spate and flowing above the danger mark.

On June 29, the crucial Kurung bridge was washed away, cutting off access to the Kurung Kumey district from the rest of the country, confirmed Koloriang MLA Pani Taram. This bridge connected the Kurung Kumey district to the nearby Sangram district and was vital for connectivity, especially to areas near the Chinese border.

In the state capital, Itanagar, a landslide in Division IV damaged several buildings and buried a car. The car’s driver, a woman, miraculously escaped unharmed. A flood alert has been issued for Namsai district and Wakro circle in Lohit district as river levels have surpassed danger marks. So far, 34 villages in these areas have been affected, with residents urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

In the East Siang district, water levels in the Siang River and its tributaries have risen significantly. Landslides along the Pasighat-Yingkiong and Pasighat-Aalo highways have disrupted communication, and floodwaters have inundated low-lying areas in Pasighat, Ruksin, Mirem, Bilat, and parts of Lower Siang district.

The severe weather has also impeded construction work on the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway line. The IMD forecasts heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Anjaw, Papum Pare, Tirap, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Longding, West Kameng, and West Siang on July 2.

References:

1 Rain updates: Red alert for all northeastern states, floods wreak havoc in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh – Hindustan Times– July 2, 2024

2 Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in India’s northeast kill at least 16 people – AP – July 2, 2024

3 Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall washes away bridge over Kurung river, district bordering China loses contact – India Today – July 1, 2024

Featured image credit: ASDMA