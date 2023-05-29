Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

m3.8 earthquake melbourne australia may 28 2023 location map f

A shallow earthquake registered by Geoscience Australia as M3.8 hit Melbourne, Australia at 13:41 UTC on May 28, 2023, at a depth of just 2 km (1.2 miles). USGS is reporting M3.6 at a depth of 9.5 km (5.9 miles); EMSC M3.6 at a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles).

The epicenter was located 6.3 km (3.9 miles) N of Greenvale (population 21 274) and 28 km (17.4 miles) NNW of the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD), Victoria, Australia.

The quake follows M2.5 near Ferntree Gully, some 30 km (18 miles) SE of CBD on May 16.

There are reports of cracked buildings across Melbourne (population 4 917 750) and the quake was felt as far north as Bendigo and as far south as Hobart in Tasmania. It lasted between 5 and 10 seconds and was reported as felt by more than 22 000 people.

Victoria SES said they received three calls for help following the quake.

According to Adam Pascale, the chief scientist at the Seismology Research Center, this was the largest quake with an epicenter within 40 km (24.8 miles) of the CBD since M4.5 in 1902.

The strongest quake to hit Victoria, however, is M5.9 in 2021, with the epicenter located north of Rawson, about 130 km (81 miles) from Melbourne. This quake resulted from the rupture of a previously unknown faultline, which was discovered in 2023.

The largest earthquake ever registered in Australia is the M8.1 Tasman Sea earthquake of 2004. The strongest earthquake to hit Australia on land is the 1988 Tennant Creek earthquake in the Northern Territory.

On average, Australia experiences two earthquakes a year with magnitudes above 5.

m3.8 earthquake melbourne australia may 28 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m3.8 earthquake melbourne australia may 28 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Rare M5.9 earthquake hits near Melbourne, Australia

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Strong and shallow M6.5 earthquake hits near the coast of Western Australia

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Unusually large M5.7 earthquake hits Western Australia

Monday, September 17, 2018

Earthquake swarm in progress along the coast of NSW, Australia

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Rare M5.2 earthquake hits near Halls Creek, Western Australia

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Shallow M5.8 earthquake shakes Queensland, the strongest in 20 years, Australia

Thursday, August 18, 2016

Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Northern Territory, Australia

Friday, May 20, 2016

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very bright fireball over Western Australia

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” makes landfall in Western Australia, setting the country’s new landfall wind speed record

Friday, April 14, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” – Landfall expected as Category 4 cyclone, widespread impacts forecast across large parts of Western Australia

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Millions of fish die in a large-scale fish death event in New South Wales, Australia

Monday, March 20, 2023

Record floods hit parts of northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, March 13, 2023

North Queensland communities bracing for weeks of isolation after widespread floods, Australia

Monday, February 20, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Panama-Colombia border region

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Banda Sea at intermediate depth, Indonesia

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

M6.1 aftershock hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Strong M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Prince Edward Islands region

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *