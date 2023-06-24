First on record: Two simultaneous June tropical storms — Cindy and Bret — active in Atlantic basin

Tropical Storm “Cindy” formed at 03:00 UTC on June 23, 2023, east of the Lesser Antilles, marking the first time on record that two simultaneous tropical storms (another one being Bret) were active in the Atlantic basin during the month of June.

At 09:00 UTC on June 24, the center of Tropical Storm “Cindy” was located about 1 090 km (675 miles) E of the Lesser Antilles. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (60 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 1 001 hPa.

Cindy was moving WNW at 24 km/h (15 mph) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

Tropical storms Bret and Cindy at 14:10 UTC on June 24, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

On the forecast track, Cindy is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week, gradually weakening.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending 95 km (60 miles) from the center of the storm.

There are currently no hazards affecting land.

With Tropical Storm “Bret” still active in the Caribbean Sea, the formation of Cindy marks the first time on record (since 1968) that two tropical storms were active in the Atlantic basin during the month of June.

Featured image: Tropical storms Bret and Cindy at 14:10 UTC on June 24, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

