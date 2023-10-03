·

Tropical Storm “Philippe” causes significant flooding in Dominica and Guadeloupe

tropical storm philippe 1120z october 3 2023 f

Major flooding occurred in Dominica and Guadeloupe on October 2 and 3, 2023, as Tropical Storm Philippe’s tail brought torrential rains to the northern Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm “Philippe” — which formed 10 days ago — deviated from its initial forecasted trajectory, causing extensive flooding and tropical storm conditions in parts of the northern Leeward Islands, particularly Dominica and Guadeloupe.

On October 3, 2023, the storm brought its dangerous tail into the region, leading to up to 203 mm (8 inches) of rain.

“Though Philippe’s journey isn’t over, the forecast track has exhibited one of the higher errors for any storm in recent memory, challenging other difficult forecasts like Wanda in 2021 and Joaquin in 2015 (though not as severe as Cristobal in 2014),” said Michael Lowry from Eye on the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), which generally experiences a 5-day track forecast error of approximately 306 km (190 miles), saw this value nearly double for Philippe to about 724 km (450 miles).

As the storm moved northwest on October 2, the storm’s heaviest rain and winds, which were mostly displaced to its south and east, began to impact the northern Leeward Islands. In Dominica and Guadeloupe, this led to severe flooding conditions.

Moving forward, Philippe is anticipated to accelerate northward away from the Caribbean later this week. While there is potential for the storm to strengthen, it is expected to cap its intensity primarily as a strong tropical storm. Bermuda has been advised to monitor the forecasts closely, considering the previous track errors and possible westward shifts.

tropical storm philippe 1120z october 3 2023
Tropical Storm “Philippe” at 11:20 UTC on October 3, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers
tropical storm philippe nhc fcst track 12z october 3 2023

At 12:00 UTC on October 3, the center of Philippe was located about 60 km (40 miles) NW of Anguilla and 90 km (55 miles) E of Anegada, British Virgin Islands.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h (50 mph) and minimum central pressure of 1 001 hPa. It was moving NW at 17 km/h (10 mph). A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast by tonight, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.

Flooding rains continue over the portions of the Northern Leeward Islands and the Leeward Islands, NHC said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands today. However, the strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely occur in the islands to the south of the center.

Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts into early Wednesday:

  • Barbuda southward to Dominica: 100 – 200 mm (4 to 8 inches)
  • Rest of Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands: 75 to 130 mm (3 to 5 inches)
  • Virgin Islands: 25 to 75 mm (1 to 3 inches)

This rainfall is expected to result in scattered flash flooding.

Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through midweek. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

References:

1 Major Flooding Ongoing Across Dominica and Guadeloupe from Philippe – Michel Lowry/Eye of the Tropics – October 3, 2023

2 Tropical Storm Philippe – Intermediate Advisory Number 40A – NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172023 – 800 AM AST Tue Oct 03 2023

Featured image: Tropical Storm “Philippe” at 11:20 UTC on October 3, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Tropical Storm “Philippe” threatens Leeward Islands with heavy rains and flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Tropical Storm “Ophelia” makes landfall in North Carolina, causing major flash floods

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Tropical storm developing off the SE coast of USA, landfall forecast in North Carolina

Friday, September 22, 2023

Lee forecast to start impacting New England today

Friday, September 15, 2023

Increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain for New England and Atlantic Canada due to Hurricane “Lee”

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane “Idalia” strikes Florida’s Big Bend with destructive winds and storm surge

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Tropical Storm “Philippe” threatens Leeward Islands with heavy rains and flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Tropical Storm “Ophelia” makes landfall in North Carolina, causing major flash floods

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Tropical storm developing off the SE coast of USA, landfall forecast in North Carolina

Friday, September 22, 2023

Lee forecast to start impacting New England today

Friday, September 15, 2023

Increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain for New England and Atlantic Canada due to Hurricane “Lee”

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane “Idalia” strikes Florida’s Big Bend with destructive winds and storm surge

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Typhoon “Koinu” to make landfall in Taiwan on October 4

Monday, October 2, 2023

Tropical Storm “Philippe” threatens Leeward Islands with heavy rains and flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall swamps New York City, causing widespread urban flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Storm Elias causes second wave of severe flooding in Central Greece

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Mexico’s Jalisco hit by deadly flash floods

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

El Naranjo River bursts, destroying homes and causing evacuations in Guatemala City

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Disastrous floods cause evacuations and road closures in South Africa’s Western Cape

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *