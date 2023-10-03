Strong M6.3 earthquake hits Izu Islands, Japan

A strong earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.3 hit Izu Islands, Japan at 11:38 UTC on October 3, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The USGS is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 11.9 km (7.4 miles); EMSC M6.1 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located about 539.1 km (335 miles) S of Shimoda, Shizuoka, Japan.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google