4 killed, 32 injured after M4.9 earthquake hits Haiti

A very shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M4.9 hit near the coast of western Haiti at 09:11 UTC on June 6, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles). The quake hit just a few days after devastating floods hit most of the country, claiming the lives of at least 51 people.

The epicenter was located 9.7 km (6 miles) NE of Les ABricots (population 1 245), 13.7 km (8.5 miles) WNW of Jérémie (population 97 503), 76.4 km (47.5 miles) NW of Les Caye (population 125 799), and 124.1 km (77.1 miles) WNW of Miragoâne (population 89 202), Haiti.

According to the Haiti Civil Protection Agency, the quake left at least 4 people dead and 32 others injured in the town of Jérémie in the Grand’Anse region.

The quake destroyed 2 homes and damaged about 70 others.

Three of the deaths reportedly occurred in the neighborhood of Sté-Hélène, a slum located inside the city of Jérémie when two houses collapsed one on top of the other.

National Road #7 was blocked at Morne Rampe, between Jérémie and the southwestern city of Les Cayes.

The quake hit just a few days after devastating floods hit much of the country on June 2 and 3, leaving at least 51 people dead and 18 missing.

The storm flooded 31 591 houses, of which around 820 were destroyed, and left 39 458 families homeless.

Regional seismicity

