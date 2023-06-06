Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands
A bright fireball streaked through the night sky over the western Netherlands at 22:10 UTC on June 4, 2023.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 15 reports from users in England and the Netherlands as well as 1 video and 1 photo.
According to Denis Vida, a meteor physics postdoctoral researcher at Western University, the meteor came down to about 29 km (18 miles) and dropped approximately 200 g (0.4 pounds ) of meteorites over southern Zuid-Beveland, the Netherlands.
References:
1 Fireball event 2904 – 2023 – AMS – June 4, 2023
Featured image credit: Bart Dessoy
