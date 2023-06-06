Increased seismicity, ice-rock avalanche at Iliamna, Alaska

iliamna march 2023 f

An increase in seismicity has been observed at Iliamna volcano beginning at 20:00 UTC on June 5, 2023. As a result, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised the Aviation Color Code and Volcano Alert level for Iliamna to Yellow and Advisory.

The rate of earthquakes initially occurred in 1-minute intervals and have been becoming more closely spaced. “There is a possibility that the earthquakes may be related to magmatic movement or hydrothermal fluids beneath the volcano,” AVO said.

However, similar activity has been observed before large mass movements or avalanches at Iliamna volcano, and AVO said it cannot rule out either possibility at this time.1

This earthquake activity culminated in an ice-rock avalanche slightly before 01:14 UTC on June 6.

“Although we lack visual confirmation at this time, the seismic signals recorded match historic observations of avalanches associated with Red Glacier on Iliamna Volcano’s eastern flank.”

Seismicity has since declined to background levels and the Aviation Color Code and Volcano Alert Level were lowered to Green and Normal.

Geological summary

Iliamna is a prominent, 3 053-m-high (10 016 feet) glacier-covered stratovolcano in Lake Clark National Park on the western side of Cook Inlet, about 225 km (140 miles) SW of Anchorage.

Its flat-topped summit is flanked on the south, along a 5-km-long (3.1 miles) ridge, by the prominent North and South Twin Peaks, satellitic lava dome complexes. The Johnson Glacier dome complex lies on the NE flank.

Steep headwalls on the southern and eastern flanks expose an inaccessible cross-section of the volcano. Major glaciers radiate from the summit, and valleys below the summit contain debris-avalanche and lahar deposits.

Only a few major Holocene explosive eruptions have occurred from the deeply dissected volcano, which lacks a distinct crater. Most of the reports of historical eruptions may represent plumes from vigorous fumaroles east and SE of the summit, which are often mistaken for eruption columns (Miller et al., 1998).

Eruptions producing pyroclastic flows have been dated at as recent as about 300 and 140 years ago (into the historical period), and elevated seismicity accompanying dike emplacement beneath the volcano was recorded in 1996.2

References:

1 AVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice for Iliamna volcano – June 5 and 6, 2023

2 Iliamna – Geological summary – GVP

Featured image credit: Aerial view of Iliamna’s summit. Credit: Taryn Lopez

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Thick lava flow within the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Ash produced by major eruption at Sheveluch grounds flights in Alaska

Monday, April 17, 2023

AVO raises alert level for Tanaga and Takawangha volcanoes amid increased seismic activity, Alaska

Friday, March 10, 2023

Increased seismicity beneath Tanaga volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Increased seismic activity under Trident volcano, Alaska

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Increased seismic activity under Aniakchak volcano, alerts raised, Alaska

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Eruption resumes at Kilauea volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Hawaii

Friday, January 6, 2023

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

Historic rain event triggers widespread flooding in Valle De Oro, Texas

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thick lava flow within the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Large hail, multiple tornadoes touch down near Stratford, Texas

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Fatalities and damage reported as severe storm strikes Eastern Texas

Friday, May 26, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Debris from 1980 eruption causes bridge collapse at Mount St. Helens

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Increased degassing activity at Taal volcano, vog reported in Balete, Laurel, and Agoncillo, Philippines

Monday, June 5, 2023

Hazardous magmatic eruption possible at Mayon volcano, Alert Level raised to 2, Philippines

Monday, June 5, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: May 24 – 30, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thick lava flow within the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: May 17 – 23, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Borealis Mud Volcano – Unique new volcano discovered in the Barents Sea

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Increased underwater volcanic activity at Ahyi Seamount, alert level raised, Northern Mariana Islands

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *