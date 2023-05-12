Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

On the night of May 7, 2023, a huge superbolide turned the sky into a natural light show over Algeria.

The spectacular astronomical event took place at 22:59 UTC and was captured from staggering distances of up to 1 000 km (620 miles).

Dr. Josep M. Trigo, lead astrophysicist, planetary scientist, and a professor at the Institute of Space Sciences (CSIC-IEEC) said the event had an absolute magnitude of -18 and is one of the brightest recorded by the Red Investigación Bólidos y Meteoritos (SPMN)-CSIC network in 27 years of operations.

2) IMPRESSIVE FROM 750 KM AWAY, as imaged by Antonio J Robles @AJ_Robles from Estepa, #Sevilla. As stated by Prof. @Josep_Trigo @CSIC @IEEC_space : "The event had an absolute magnitude of -18 and it is one of the brightest recorded by our SPMN network in 27 years of operations"👇 pic.twitter.com/OARnJWayh7 — Red Investigación Bólidos y Meteoritos (SPMN)-CSIC (@RedSpmn) May 8, 2023

4) ALSO IMPRESSIVE AS RECORDED FROM #MADRID! by Dr. Jaime Izquierdo @Fisicas_UCM @ObservaUCM. Look carefully at the distant buildings over the left 🧐, and notice the impressive flare produced by the meteoroid final disruption. Noticeable even with Full Moon and light pollution😲 pic.twitter.com/EJuNrTDIyx — Red Investigación Bólidos y Meteoritos (SPMN)-CSIC (@RedSpmn) May 8, 2023

6) SUPERBOLIDE TRAJECTORY COMPUTED AT @ice_csic @CSIC USING OUR #3DFireTOC software supports it was produced by a small asteroid with an luminous trajectory from 90 to 35 km and probably generating #meteorites

🔖☄️Team: Pau Grèbol @pgrebolt, Eloy Peña @Eloy_PeAs & @Josep_Trigo pic.twitter.com/PSPNFC6yHP — Red Investigación Bólidos y Meteoritos (SPMN)-CSIC (@RedSpmn) May 9, 2023

A superbolide, a meteor brighter than the planet Venus, tore through the atmosphere, creating a brilliant streak of light that was visible over a vast area. The impressive spectacle was not just for show, as experts at the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC) believe the superbolide could be a potential meteorite dropper.

Meteorite droppers are meteors that survive their fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the ground as meteorites. These remnants of space debris can provide valuable insights into the composition of celestial bodies and the history of our solar system.

The event is currently under study by the ICE-CSIC, a research institute under the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). Further information, including the estimated size of the superbolide and any potential meteorite landing sites, is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Featured image credit: SPMN