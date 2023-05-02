·

Barren Island volcano erupts, spewing ash to 4.6 km (15 000 feet) a.s.l. and disrupting air travel, India

barren island volcano eruption may 1 2023 01z f

A new volcanic eruption started at Barren Island volcano, India at around 02:00 UTC on May 1, 2023.

The eruption has sent volcanic ash to an altitude of 4.6 km (15 000 feet) above sea level, according to an advisory issued by the Darwin VAAC (Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre).

The volcanic ash cloud was seen drifting NW at a speed of 9 km/h (5 mph), posing a potential threat to air travel in the region. The volcano is now under an Orange Aviation Color Code. This signifies that the volcano has displayed heightened unrest and is displaying signs of escalating volcanic activity.

barren island volcano eruption may 1 2023 01z bg
Barren Island volcano eruption on May 1, 2023. Credit: KARI/Geo-Kompsat-2A, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Forecasted volcanic ash clouds for the next 6, 12, and 18 hours indicate that the ash cloud will continue to move northwestward, which could potentially impact air travel routes and schedules in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

Travelers in the region are advised to stay informed of any developments and to follow instructions from local authorities and aviation officials.

so2 barren island may 1 2023
Image credit: TROPOMI

Geological summary

Barren Island, a possession of India in the Andaman Sea about 135 km (84 miles) NE of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands, is the only historically active volcano along the N-S-trending volcanic arc extending between Sumatra and Burma (Myanmar).

barren island march 21 2023 bg
Barren Island on March 21, 2023. Credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers

The 354 m (1 161 feet) high island is the emergent summit of a volcano that rises from a depth of about 2 250 m (7 381 feet). The small, uninhabited 3 km (1.8 miles) wide island contains a roughly 2 km (1.2 miles) wide caldera with walls 250 – 350 m (820 – 1 150 feet) high.

The caldera, which is open to the sea on the west, was created during a major explosive eruption in the late Pleistocene that produced pyroclastic-flow and -surge deposits.

Historical eruptions have changed the morphology of the pyroclastic cone in the center of the caldera, and lava flows that fill much of the caldera floor have reached the sea along the western coast.2

References:

1 VA Advisory for Barren Island – Darwin VAAC – May 1, 2023

2 Barren Island – Geological summary – GVP

Featured image: Eruption at Barren Island – 01:00 UTC on May 1, 2023. Credit: KARI/GEO-KOMPSAT-2A, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms threaten wheat harvest in India

Monday, April 3, 2023

Destructive floods and landslides hit Assam, India

Monday, May 16, 2022

Dal Lake freezes, Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years as severe cold wave grips Kashmir, India

Thursday, January 14, 2021

50 000-year-old meteorite crater lake turns red overnight, India

Friday, June 12, 2020

Severe Cyclonic Storm “Nisarga” slams Maharashtra, killing 4 and disrupting power to millions, India

Friday, June 5, 2020

Severe storms kill 43, cause damage to Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, India

Monday, June 1, 2020

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Tourists defy weather warnings, resulting in deadly avalanche in Northeast India

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms threaten wheat harvest in India

Monday, April 3, 2023

Odisha hit by over 5 000 lightning strikes in 30 minutes, leaving five dead

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Powerful tornado leaves a trail of destruction in Punjab’s Fazilka district

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm cause significant crop loss in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Construction works blamed for mysterious mudflow in the middle of Surat, India

Friday, February 17, 2023

Kanlaon volcano records highest sulfur dioxide emission this year, Philippines

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: April 19 – 25, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Large tornado hits earthquake-relief camp in Turkey

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Major breakthrough: 19 000 undersea volcanoes uncovered using satellite data

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Historic hailstorm hits Havana — one of the most important hailstorm events in known history, Cuba

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sangay volcano eruption in Ecuador produces large ash emission

Friday, April 21, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: April 12 – 18, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *