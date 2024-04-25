Massive landslide washes away key highway linking India to China in Arunachal Pradesh

On April 23, 2024, a massive landslide struck Arunachal Pradesh, India, on April 24, 2024, washing away part of the Roing Anini Highway, the sole route connecting the Dibang Valley district to the rest of India and the China border. The landslide, triggered by recent heavy rainfall, caused significant disruptions along National Highway 313 between Hunli and Anini, posing severe challenges for local residents and security forces.

This highway is critical as it is the only link between the Dibang Valley district and other parts of India, including the strategic border with China. The landslide occurred between Hunli and Anini on National Highway 313, following several days of intense rainfall.

The destruction of the highway has made it impossible for vehicles to traverse the affected area, disrupting the movement of goods and people, including security forces who rely on this route for their operations in the challenging terrain.

Videos from the scene show a significant stretch of the highway completely obliterated.

The local administration in Dibag Valley has issued multiple advisories in response to the landslide. They have projected that highway restoration could take at least three days under current conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid landslide-prone zones and water bodies, refrain from night travel, and cease earth-cutting activities during the monsoon season to prevent further incidents.

Despite the severe impact on transportation, officials have assured that there is no immediate shortage of food and other essential supplies in the Dibang Valley. This assurance comes amidst growing concerns about the accessibility of basic necessities following the highway’s disruption.

This event bears resemblance to a previous landslide in August 2023 in the Kullu region, where continuous heavy rains led to significant casualties and destruction. The Kullu landslide saw the collapse of buildings and extensive damage to local infrastructure.

