Massive landslide washes away key highway linking India to China in Arunachal Pradesh

Written byTeo Blašković Updated on
1 Comment
Massive landslide washes away key highway linking India to China in Arunachal Pradesh

On April 23, 2024, a massive landslide struck Arunachal Pradesh, India, on April 24, 2024, washing away part of the Roing Anini Highway, the sole route connecting the Dibang Valley district to the rest of India and the China border. The landslide, triggered by recent heavy rainfall, caused significant disruptions along National Highway 313 between Hunli and Anini, posing severe challenges for local residents and security forces.

This highway is critical as it is the only link between the Dibang Valley district and other parts of India, including the strategic border with China. The landslide occurred between Hunli and Anini on National Highway 313, following several days of intense rainfall.

The destruction of the highway has made it impossible for vehicles to traverse the affected area, disrupting the movement of goods and people, including security forces who rely on this route for their operations in the challenging terrain.

Videos from the scene show a significant stretch of the highway completely obliterated.

YouTube video
YouTube video

The local administration in Dibag Valley has issued multiple advisories in response to the landslide. They have projected that highway restoration could take at least three days under current conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid landslide-prone zones and water bodies, refrain from night travel, and cease earth-cutting activities during the monsoon season to prevent further incidents.

Despite the severe impact on transportation, officials have assured that there is no immediate shortage of food and other essential supplies in the Dibang Valley. This assurance comes amidst growing concerns about the accessibility of basic necessities following the highway’s disruption.

This event bears resemblance to a previous landslide in August 2023 in the Kullu region, where continuous heavy rains led to significant casualties and destruction. The Kullu landslide saw the collapse of buildings and extensive damage to local infrastructure.

References:

1 Highway Along China Border Washed Away After Massive Landslide In Arunachal – NDTV – April 25, 2024

2 Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh, highway linking China border washed away – India Today – April 25, 2024

Featured image credit: TIE (stillshot)

Share:

Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

Friday, August 4, 2023

Mountain landslide in Maharashtra’s Irshalwadi buries 40 homes, leads to multiple fatalities

Friday, July 21, 2023

Indian Army rescues thousands stranded in north Sikkim after massive landslide and flash floods

Monday, June 19, 2023

Large rockslide hits stone quarry in Mizoram, India

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Massive landslide damages dam wall in Arunachal Pradesh, India

Monday, September 26, 2022

Manipur landslide death toll rises to 47, 14 remain missing, India

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Massive landslide hits Tupul Railway Station, leaves at least 45 missing, India

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Severe hailstorm damages over 450 homes in Mizoram, India

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Heatwave in Telangana, India claims five lives and sets record temperatures

Friday, April 19, 2024

Bright fireball over Mumbai, India – the second in 5 days

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Extremely heavy monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu lead to fatal flooding, significant livestock losses, India

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Parts of Tamil Nadu record 950 mm (37 inches) of rain in 24 hours, India

Monday, December 18, 2023

Extensive agricultural damage in Andhra Pradesh following Tropical Cyclone “Michaung”

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Michaung” makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, India

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Fatal landslides and widespread flooding strike Kyrgyzstan amid heavy rainfall

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Large rock avalanche strikes Swiss Alps near Italian border

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Dozens missing after large landslide hits DR Congo

Monday, April 15, 2024

Destructive landslide hits Indonesia’s South Sulawesi

Monday, April 15, 2024

Extremely heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, causing destructive floods and landslides, Brazil

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Los Angeles hillside collapse threatens homes, forces evacuations, California

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Torrential rains in West Sumatra cause destructive landslides, fatal floods, Indonesia

Sunday, March 10, 2024

I'm a dedicated researcher, journalist, and editor at The Watchers. With over 20 years of experience in media industry, I specialize in hard science news, focusing on extreme weather, seismic and volcanic activity, space weather, and astronomy, including near-Earth objects and planetary defense strategies. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules.

One Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *