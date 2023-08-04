Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route

A large landslide triggered by heavy rainfall swept away several structures on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 4, 2023, leaving at least 3 people dead and 19 others missing.

The slide impacted the area near Gaurikund, a noted pilgrimage site and a basecamp for the trek to the Kedarnath Temple. The landslide, triggered by intense rainfall, resulted in the destruction of at least three shops near the Gaurikund post bridge.

The severity of the event left at least 3 trekkers en route to the Kedarnath Temple dead and 19 missing. As a result, authorities have initiated search and rescue operations.

The event comes amid the ongoing monsoon season, which often leads to landslides and floods in different parts of India, posing significant challenges to both local communities and authorities.

References:

1 Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide – Reuters – August 4, 2023

2 Uttarakhand: Over 10 People Missing After Major Landslide Near Gaurikund On Kedarnath Yatra Route – Pragativadi – August 4, 2023

Featured image credit: Weatherman Shubham (stillshot)

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

