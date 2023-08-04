Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

A large landslide triggered by heavy rainfall swept away several structures on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on August 4, 2023, leaving at least 3 people dead and 19 others missing.

The slide impacted the area near Gaurikund, a noted pilgrimage site and a basecamp for the trek to the Kedarnath Temple. The landslide, triggered by intense rainfall, resulted in the destruction of at least three shops near the Gaurikund post bridge.

The severity of the event left at least 3 trekkers en route to the Kedarnath Temple dead and 19 missing. As a result, authorities have initiated search and rescue operations.

#GauriKund Landslide Update



Missing Persons tally rises to 19



3 dead bodies recovered so far



4th August 2023

Kedarnath , Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Q0jaVBmq38 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 4, 2023

Live visuals from Gauri Kund , 2 shops comes under the Landslide



10 person missing 🙏🏻🙏🏻



4th August 2023

Rudraprayag , Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/G76Bx19deK — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 4, 2023

The event comes amid the ongoing monsoon season, which often leads to landslides and floods in different parts of India, posing significant challenges to both local communities and authorities.

Today's morning visuals from Mayali – Tyunkhar – Koti road in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/dpYKLokqQP — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 4, 2023

Featured image credit: Weatherman Shubham (stillshot)