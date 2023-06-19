Indian Army rescues thousands stranded in north Sikkim after massive landslide and flash floods

On June 17, 2023, the Indian Army successfully rescued approximately 3 500 tourists stranded in North Sikkim following a massive landslide and flash floods triggered by heavy rain.

Following torrential downpours in the valleys of Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang on June 16, over 2 000 tourists were rescued by 15:00 LT on June 17. Efforts to restore road connectivity and the evacuation of the remaining tourists continued throughout the day.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and personnel from the Border Roads Organisation worked through the night, despite the heavy rains and challenging weather conditions. They managed to create a temporary crossing over the area affected by flash floods, facilitating the rescue of the stranded tourists.

In addition to the rescue efforts, the Indian Army is providing comprehensive support to the tourists. Tents are being erected, and medical aid posts have been established. The tourists will receive all necessary assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.

The stranded tourists were also helped to cross the river and were provided with hot meals, shelter, and medical support.

Featured image credit: Indian Army (stillshot)