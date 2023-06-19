Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Africa

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit south of Africa at 21:59 UTC on June 18, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 1686.9 km (1048.2 mi) SSE of Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

