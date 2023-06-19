Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Gulf of California, Mexico

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit Gulf of California, Mexico at 20:30 UTC on June 18, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The epicenter was located 105 km (65.2 miles) ESE of La Rivera, and 198.5 km (123.3 miles) ESE of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

1 880 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake, PTWC said.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block with concrete bond beam construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google