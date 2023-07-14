Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.3 hit near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico at 09:29 UTC on July 14, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 35 km (21.7 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 87.9 km (54.6 miles) SW of El Palmarcito (population 1 135) and 208.8 km (129.7 miles) SSW of Tuxtla, (population 604 147), Chiapas, Mexico.

3 440 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block with concrete bond beam construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

