Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane “Lidia” makes landfall in west-central Mexico
Category 4 Hurricane “Lidia” made landfall along the coast of west-central Mexico near Las Penitas in the state of Jalisco around 23:50 UTC on October 10, 2023, with maximum winds estimated to be near 220 km/h (140 mph).
Lidia reached Category 4 at 21:30 UTC on October 10 and maintained the same intensity until landfall. After making landfall, Lidia continued moving toward the ENE near 26 km/h (16 mph), producing gusty winds and flooding rainfall.
Lidia dissipated at 09:00 UTC on October 11 but heavy rainfall and flooding continued over portions of western Mexico.
At the time, its center was located about 235 km (145 miles) NNE of Guadalajara, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 55 km/h (35 mph) while the minimum central pressure was 1 003. Lidia’s remnants were moving toward the northeast near 37 km/h (23 mph).
The remnants of Lidia are expected to produce an additional 50 to 100 mm (2 to 4 inches) across portions of western Mexico through today, bringing storm total amounts to 300 mm (12 inches) locally. This rainfall may produce flash and urban flooding, along with possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain near the coast.
Swells will continue to affect the west coast of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula through today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Severe damage reports are coming in from the region but the full extent of the damage is still not known.
Serious flooding has been registered in the municipality of Autlán de Navarro.
Así luce un río de #PuertoVallarta luego de que el #HuracánLidia tocara tierra en Jalisco.— El Financiero Nacional (@EF_Nacional) October 11, 2023
Puerto Vallarta y Cabo Corrientes, fueron los municipios que recibieron el primer embate del huracán categoría 4 con vientos de hasta 200 km/h.
📹 Juan Manuel castro Olarte pic.twitter.com/89Nj2NOLpU
Elementos del Ejército realizan el retiro de árboles derribados por el #HuracánLidia que golpeó este día a #PuertoVallarta.— El Financiero Nacional (@EF_Nacional) October 11, 2023
📸 Juan Manuel Castro Olarte pic.twitter.com/DeWb2P9jY4
Serious flooding has been registered in the municipality of Autlán de Navarro, in the #Mexico state of #Jalisco I•ll as a product of the overflow of rivers, estates and canals due to torrential rains brought by hurricane #Lidia #HuracanLidia #HuracánLidia pic.twitter.com/wnnwEd2t18— Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) October 11, 2023
Lidia is the 12th named storm of the 2023 Pacific hurricane season and the first major hurricane to hit Mexico so far this year.
