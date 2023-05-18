Strong M6.4 earthquake hits Guatemala at intermediate depth

guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 location map f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit Guatemala at 23:02 UTC on May 17, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 252 km (156 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 255 km (158 miles).

The epicenter was located 2.2 km (1.4 miles) SE of Canillá (population 1 698), 18.1 km (11.3 miles) NNW of Joyabaj (population 13 164), 23 km (14.3 miles) WNW of Cubulco (population 10 681), 31 km (19.2 miles) ESE of Sacapulas (population 12 088) and 36.1 km (22.4 miles) ENE of Santa Cruz del Quiché (population 78 279), Quiché, Guatemala.

19 061 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block with concrete bond beam construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 usgs epe
guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

guatemala m6.4 earthquake may 17 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Nueva Concepción, Guatemala

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

M5.9 earthquake hits near the coast of Guatemala and El Salvador

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Powerful M6.8 earthquake hits near the coast of Guatemala

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Powerful M6.9 earthquake hits Guatemala – Mexico border region

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

M6.2 earthquake hits off the coast of Guatemala

Friday, April 15, 2016

Very strong and deadly earthquake M6.9 hit border region of Mexico and Guatemala

Monday, July 7, 2014

Very strong earthquake M 6.6 struck Guatemala/Mexico border region

Saturday, September 7, 2013

Intense explosive activity, multiple pyroclastic flows trigger evacuations around Fuego volcano, Guatemala

Friday, May 5, 2023

Intense explosions, dense volcanic ash emissions at Fuego volcano, Guatemala

Monday, December 12, 2022

Hurricane “Julia” leaves 28 people dead across Central America

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Large sinkhole swallows 2 cars, leaving 2 people missing and 3 injured, Guatemala

Monday, September 26, 2022

Strong eruptive activity at Fuego volcano, large pyroclastic flows produced, Guatemala

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Nueva Concepción, Guatemala

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Damaging tornado hits Morales, Guatemala

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Shallow M5.5 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit Lake Almanor, Northern California

Friday, May 12, 2023

Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tonga

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Okinawa, Japan

Monday, May 1, 2023

Deep M6.6 and M6.0 earthquakes hit south of the Fiji Islands

Friday, April 28, 2023

Severe shaking after M5.9 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit North Island, New Zealand

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Very strong M7.1 earthquake hits near the coast of Southern Sumatra, Indonesia

Monday, April 24, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *