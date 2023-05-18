Strong M6.4 earthquake hits Guatemala at intermediate depth

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit Guatemala at 23:02 UTC on May 17, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 252 km (156 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 255 km (158 miles).

The epicenter was located 2.2 km (1.4 miles) SE of Canillá (population 1 698), 18.1 km (11.3 miles) NNW of Joyabaj (population 13 164), 23 km (14.3 miles) WNW of Cubulco (population 10 681), 31 km (19.2 miles) ESE of Sacapulas (population 12 088) and 36.1 km (22.4 miles) ENE of Santa Cruz del Quiché (population 78 279), Quiché, Guatemala.

19 061 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block with concrete bond beam construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

