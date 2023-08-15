Deadly EF-2 tornado hits China’s Jiangsu

Deadly EF-2 tornado hits China's Jiangsu

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured when an EF-2 tornado accompanied by a hailstorm hit the town of Yancheng, China’s Jiangsu Province on August 13, 2023. This is the first deadly tornado to hit China and Jiangsu since July 20, 2022.

At least 283 homes were damaged or destroyed, according to preliminary damage assessments.

The video below reportedly shows the process of the tornado moving into the town. The twister strengthened immediately when it hit homes and barns.

Featured image credit: Eric Wang (stillshot)

