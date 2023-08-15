· ·

Widespread floods hit Primorsky Krai, Russia

Widespread floods hit Primorsky Krai, Russia

Remnants of Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” dropped heavy rains over Primorsky Krai, Russia over the past couple of days causing widespread floods. Khanun made landfall in South Korea late August 9 (UTC) and continued moving north toward Russia.

At least 65 settlements in Primorsky Krai were affected by floods while 28 remained cut off as of Sunday, August 13, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district.

The ministry said the total number of flooded homes is 4 368 as well as 654 adjoining plots. 7 apartment buildings and 43 sections of roads were also flooded.

In just 12 hours on August 11, 94 mm (3.7 inches) of rain was registered in the city of Ussurysk. Since the start of the month, the city received 196% of its average monthly rainfall for the month of August.

An estimated 35 to 40% of the city’s territory was affected after a dam collapse, making the it worst flood to hit the city in 10 years.

Authorities have confirmed three fatalities on August 11.

As of early August 14, more than 2 500 people remain evacuated, and around 500 people are staying in the 12 emergency shelters.

Around 910 apartment buildings and 1 730 houses in Nadezhdinsky, Oktyabrsky, and Ussuriysk districts remain without power.

References:

1 The typhoon that brought severe flooding to Primorsky Krai left the region – PledgeTimes – August 13, 2023

2 Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes – Reuters – August 14, 2023

3 Russia: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in Primorsky as of early Aug. 14 – Garda – August 14, 2023

Featured image credit: Russian Ministry of Emergencies

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Vehicles, bridges, and buildings washed away as catastrophic floods hit Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, India

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

Extreme rainfall in Telangana results in at least 23 fatalities, India

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Vehicles, bridges, and buildings washed away as catastrophic floods hit Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, India

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Monsoon rainfall in India results in 42 fatalities in just 24 hours

Friday, August 11, 2023

Wildfires in Hawaii claim at least 105 lives, destroy hundreds of structures in the historical town of Lahaina

Thursday, August 10, 2023

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Euphrates River’s water level hits historic low at Tabqa Dam, Syria

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xi’an, China

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Lan” makes landfall in Japan, bringing record-breaking rainfall

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Vehicles, bridges, and buildings washed away as catastrophic floods hit Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, India

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Widespread floods from Glomma River impact downstream regions after dam collapse, Norway

Friday, August 11, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” makes landfall in South Korea

Friday, August 11, 2023

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *