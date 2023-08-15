Widespread floods hit Primorsky Krai, Russia

Remnants of Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” dropped heavy rains over Primorsky Krai, Russia over the past couple of days causing widespread floods. Khanun made landfall in South Korea late August 9 (UTC) and continued moving north toward Russia.

At least 65 settlements in Primorsky Krai were affected by floods while 28 remained cut off as of Sunday, August 13, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district.

The ministry said the total number of flooded homes is 4 368 as well as 654 adjoining plots. 7 apartment buildings and 43 sections of roads were also flooded.

In just 12 hours on August 11, 94 mm (3.7 inches) of rain was registered in the city of Ussurysk. Since the start of the month, the city received 196% of its average monthly rainfall for the month of August.

An estimated 35 to 40% of the city’s territory was affected after a dam collapse, making the it worst flood to hit the city in 10 years.

Authorities have confirmed three fatalities on August 11.

As of early August 14, more than 2 500 people remain evacuated, and around 500 people are staying in the 12 emergency shelters.

Around 910 apartment buildings and 1 730 houses in Nadezhdinsky, Oktyabrsky, and Ussuriysk districts remain without power.

References:

1 The typhoon that brought severe flooding to Primorsky Krai left the region – PledgeTimes – August 13, 2023

2 Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes – Reuters – August 14, 2023

3 Russia: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in Primorsky as of early Aug. 14 – Garda – August 14, 2023

Featured image credit: Russian Ministry of Emergencies