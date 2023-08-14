Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Mariana Islands region

m6.1 mariana islands region earthquake august 14 2023 f

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit the Mariana Islands region at 13:51 UTC on August 14, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 38 km (23.6 miles).

The epicenter was located 272.6 km (169.4 miles) SE of San Jose Village (population 15 000), and 280.7 km (174.4 miles) SE of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

24 000 people are estimated to have felt weak shaking.

Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan from this earthquake, NWS PTWC said.

The USGS issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unknown/miscellaneous types of construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.1 mariana islands region earthquake august 14 2023 bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Selected cities exposed

m6.1 mariana islands region earthquake august 14 2023 epe
m6.1 mariana islands region earthquake august 14 2023 epet

Regional seismicity

m6.1 mariana islands region earthquake august 14 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Northern Mariana Islands

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Volcanic gas and ash emission at Pagan volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Orange, Mariana Islands

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Super Typhoon “Yutu” approaching the Marianas, very strong winds and heavy rain expected

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Northern Mariana Islands

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Typhoon “Soudelor” to make direct hit to Saipan, Mariana Islands

Sunday, August 2, 2015

Tropical Storm “Halong” rapidly intesified to Category 4 typhoon, Northwestern Pacific

Saturday, August 2, 2014

New tropical depression formed southeast of Guam

Friday, July 11, 2014

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Vanuatu at intermediate depth

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Intense earthquake swarm in Noto Peninsula linked to ancient or hidden magmatic activity, Japan

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the coast of El Salvador

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Strong M6.6 earthquake hits Neuquen, Argentina at intermediate depth

Monday, July 17, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, U.S. – Tsunami Advisory issued

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *