Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Mariana Islands region

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit the Mariana Islands region at 13:51 UTC on August 14, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 38 km (23.6 miles).

The epicenter was located 272.6 km (169.4 miles) SE of San Jose Village (population 15 000), and 280.7 km (174.4 miles) SE of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

24 000 people are estimated to have felt weak shaking.

Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan from this earthquake, NWS PTWC said.

The USGS issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unknown/miscellaneous types of construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google