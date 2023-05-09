Deadly landslide hits mining site in North Kivu, DR Congo
A large landslide hit the Songambele mine near the city of Rubaya in Masisi Territory of North Kivu Province, DR Congo around 11:00 LT on May 8, 2023.
According to Rubaya city officials, nearly a hundred artisanal miners were buried under the rubble. While the efforts to find the victims are still in progress, the exact number of missing people is not yet known.
The event comes after more than 400 people were killed in neighboring South Kivu Province after heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow on May 4, flooding the villages of Bushushu, Nyamukobi, Luzira, and Chabondo.
UN OCHA reported around 1 200 houses were completely destroyed and a further 1 800 damaged, leaving 3 000 households homeless.
References:
1 DRC: a hundred artisanal diggers buried after a landslide in Rubaya – Radio Okapi – May 9, 2023
2 Catastrophic flooding in South Kivu Province, DR Congo leaves over 400 people dead – The Watchers – May 6, 2023
Featured image credit: Akilimali Saleh Chomachoma (stillshot)
