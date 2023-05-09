Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

On May 8, 2023, just after 13:00 LT, a metallic object, believed to be a meteorite, pierced the roof of a home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, U.S., without causing any injuries. Hopewell Township Police Department is currently working with other agencies to confirm the identity of the object.

An unexpected celestial visitor made its presence known in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on May 8, 2023. Just after 13:00 LT, a metallic object, suspected to be a meteorite, pierced the roof of a ranch-style home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road, denting the hardwood floor but causing no injuries.

The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) reported that despite the shock of the incident, none of the residents in the home were hurt. The object, described as oblong and metallic, measured approximately 10.16 x 15.24 cm (4 x 6 inches).

New Jersey meteorite impact. Credit: Hopewell Township Police Department

New Jersey meteorite. Credit: Hopewell Township Police Department

Following the incident, HTPD reached out to several agencies seeking assistance in both positively identifying the object and ensuring the safety of the residents and the object itself.

If confirmed to be a meteorite, the object could potentially be part of the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, an annual celestial event. However, this connection remains speculative until further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on confirming the nature of the object and any potential risk it might pose.

Meteorite impacts such as this are very rare.

➟ Read more about similar events at #meteoriteimpact

References:

1 Press Release by Hopewell Township Police Department – May 8, 2023

Featured image credit: Hopewell Township Police Department