Torrential rain triggers landslide in Lisal, northwestern DRC, killing 17
Torrential rainfall in the town of Lisal, located in northwestern Mongala province, Democratic Republic of Congo, triggered a devastating landslide along the Congo River, resulting in the death of at least 17 residents. Authorities are on high alert, suggesting the death toll could further escalate as search and rescue operations continue amidst the debris of collapsed homes.
Matthieu Mole, the president of the civil society organization Forces Vives, confirmed the tragic incident, explaining that the landslide predominantly affected homes situated at the base of a mountain.
He remarked, “A torrential downpour caused a lot of damage, including a landslide that swallowed up several houses.” Mole further indicated that the current death toll is provisional, with the grim possibility of discovering more bodies buried beneath the rubble.
In response to the calamity, Governor Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa emphasized the urgent need for machinery to expedite the removal of debris and potentially rescue survivors trapped underneath. Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, the governor has officially proclaimed a three-day mourning period throughout Mongala province.
The Congo region is no stranger to natural disasters, with its geology and climate making it susceptible to events such as floods, landslides, and other related catastrophes.
References:
1 At least 17 killed after landslide in Congo – AAP Newswire – September 18, 2023
Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on September 17, 2023
