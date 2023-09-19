Torrential rain triggers landslide in Lisal, northwestern DRC, killing 17

mongala drc september 17 2023 terra modis satellite image

Torrential rainfall in the town of Lisal, located in northwestern Mongala province, Democratic Republic of Congo, triggered a devastating landslide along the Congo River, resulting in the death of at least 17 residents. Authorities are on high alert, suggesting the death toll could further escalate as search and rescue operations continue amidst the debris of collapsed homes.

Matthieu Mole, the president of the civil society organization Forces Vives, confirmed the tragic incident, explaining that the landslide predominantly affected homes situated at the base of a mountain.

He remarked, “A torrential downpour caused a lot of damage, including a landslide that swallowed up several houses.” Mole further indicated that the current death toll is provisional, with the grim possibility of discovering more bodies buried beneath the rubble.

In response to the calamity, Governor Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa emphasized the urgent need for machinery to expedite the removal of debris and potentially rescue survivors trapped underneath. Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, the governor has officially proclaimed a three-day mourning period throughout Mongala province.

The Congo region is no stranger to natural disasters, with its geology and climate making it susceptible to events such as floods, landslides, and other related catastrophes.

References:

1 At least 17 killed after landslide in Congo – AAP Newswire – September 18, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on September 17, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Deadly landslide hits mining site in North Kivu, DR Congo

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Deadly landslide claims 20 lives in Bulwa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Monday, April 3, 2023

Severe floods and landslides hit Kinshasa, leaving more than 160 people dead, DR Congo

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Lava flows on the flanks of Nyamulagira volcano, large emissions of gas and fine particles, DR Congo

Monday, May 22, 2023

Severe floods and landslides in DRC: Over 420 fatalities and 5 000 missing

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Deadly landslide hits mining site in North Kivu, DR Congo

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Catastrophic flooding in South Kivu Province, DR Congo leaves over 400 people dead

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Fatal lightning strikes hit Tshimbulu, southern DR Congo amid heavy rainfall

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xi’an, China

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

Friday, August 4, 2023

Major rock slope collapse in Bisisthal, Switzerland

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Mountain landslide in Maharashtra’s Irshalwadi buries 40 homes, leads to multiple fatalities

Friday, July 21, 2023

Devastating mudflow in Quetame leaves 20 dead and 9 missing, Colombia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *