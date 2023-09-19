Rainy season in Niger results in 41 deaths; Maradi Region worst hit

suomi npp viirs over niamey niger august 17 2023

The ongoing rainy season, which commenced in early July, is inflicting extensive damage across Niger, leading to major flooding and overflows of the Niger and Komadougou rivers. As the water levels rise, reports confirm a mounting toll of casualties and property damage.

To date, 41 individuals have tragically lost their lives, 53 have sustained injuries, and approximately 138 000 people have been adversely affected by the floods. Furthermore, the deluge has led to the destruction of over 12 000 houses across the region.

The Maradi Region, located in southern Niger, bears the most significant brunt of the flooding, with an estimated 48 027 affected residents. Other regions facing severe consequences include Tillabéri with 31 806 affected, Agadez with 6 154, Dosso with 2 579, and Niamey, the capital city, with 94.

National authorities, in conjunction with humanitarian partners, are actively engaged in relief efforts, ensuring that the affected population receives the necessary assistance.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across southern Niger on September 19 – 20, which could exacerbate the already dire situation.

References:

1 Niger – Floods, update (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) – September 19, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA/NOAA Suomi

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Thousands of homes destroyed by floods, more than 60 fatalities, Niger

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Widespread floods leave 19 dead, more than 50 000 affected in Niger

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

At least 11 killed in flash flooding in Niger State, Nigeria

Monday, July 27, 2020

At least 18 people dead, 41 959 displaced as persistent rains cause widespread floods, Niger

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Severe floods force 23 000 people to evacuate, Niger

Monday, October 21, 2019

42 people killed and 5 497 homes destroyed as floods batter Niger, West Africa

Thursday, September 5, 2019

45 people and 33 000 livestock killed, 17 400 homes destroyed in Niger floods

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Thousands of homes destroyed by floods, more than 60 fatalities, Niger

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Widespread floods leave 19 dead, more than 50 000 affected in Niger

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

At least 11 killed in flash flooding in Niger State, Nigeria

Monday, July 27, 2020

At least 18 people dead, 41 959 displaced as persistent rains cause widespread floods, Niger

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Severe floods force 23 000 people to evacuate, Niger

Monday, October 21, 2019

42 people killed and 5 497 homes destroyed as floods batter Niger, West Africa

Thursday, September 5, 2019

45 people and 33 000 livestock killed, 17 400 homes destroyed in Niger floods

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Over 11 000 dead, 10 000 missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Satellite views of massive floods in Greece – September 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

Unprecedented rainfall causes catastrophic flooding in Greece, leaving massive damage and at least 10 dead

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Historic rainfall paralyzes Hong Kong

Friday, September 8, 2023

Severe flash floods hit Istanbul, leaving 2 people dead and 5 injured, Turkey

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Exceptionally heavy rains hit Rio Grande do Sul, causing deadly floods, Brazil

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Major flooding hits the Turkish Black Sea region

Monday, September 4, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *