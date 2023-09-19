Rainy season in Niger results in 41 deaths; Maradi Region worst hit

The ongoing rainy season, which commenced in early July, is inflicting extensive damage across Niger, leading to major flooding and overflows of the Niger and Komadougou rivers. As the water levels rise, reports confirm a mounting toll of casualties and property damage.

To date, 41 individuals have tragically lost their lives, 53 have sustained injuries, and approximately 138 000 people have been adversely affected by the floods. Furthermore, the deluge has led to the destruction of over 12 000 houses across the region.

The Maradi Region, located in southern Niger, bears the most significant brunt of the flooding, with an estimated 48 027 affected residents. Other regions facing severe consequences include Tillabéri with 31 806 affected, Agadez with 6 154, Dosso with 2 579, and Niamey, the capital city, with 94.

National authorities, in conjunction with humanitarian partners, are actively engaged in relief efforts, ensuring that the affected population receives the necessary assistance.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across southern Niger on September 19 – 20, which could exacerbate the already dire situation.

