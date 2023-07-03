·

Large tornado rips through central Alberta, destroying 5 homes and damaging 12, Canada

A destructive, fast-moving tornado that formed from a long-lasting supercell storm destroyed five homes, damaged 12, and caused loss of livestock in Alberta’s Mountain View County on July 1, 2023. No human injuries or fatalities were reported.

The tornado, which at one point spanned 2 km (1.24 miles) and moved at 40 km/h (24.85 mph), damaged 12 homes, completely destroyed five, and resulted in the death of 25 cows and 20 chickens.

The tornado originated from a supercell storm, known for their long-lasting thunderstorms, just before 14:00 LT. It traveled eastward, just south of Didsbury, across Highway 2 before eventually dissipating. Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the tornado remained active for approximately 30 minutes.

The small communities of Mountain View County, Didsbury, Carstairs, and Olds, all north of Calgary, bore the brunt of the tornado.

In the midst of the destruction, a woman miraculously survived without a scratch after being trapped in the basement of her demolished home. Carstairs fire crews were able to rescue her from the debris.

Residents of the affected area expressed their shock and sorrow. Ray Kellsey, whose wife Diane was the woman trapped in the basement, praised their son as a hero for helping his mother out of the wreckage. Travis Kellsey, the son, acknowledged his fear during the incident and expressed gratitude for the safety of his mother and the support of the first responders and the community.

On scene, there were approximately 30 firefighters, 15 police officers, and three health services trucks.

Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack witnessed the storm and reported power lines down and gas hissing.

References:

1 Homes destroyed, livestock lost following large tornado in central Alberta – CBC News – July 1, 2023

2 Families in shock, grateful after tornado rips down homes near Calgary – Global News – July 2, 2023

Featured image credit: Sarwar (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Wildfires in Western Canada engulf 400 000 ha (1 million acres), impacting air quality across North America

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Arctic blast breaks numerous daily temperature records across Alberta, Canada

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia as the deepest low-pressure system to hit Canada on record

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Canada sets new record for largest recorded hailstone

Friday, August 5, 2022

Severe thunderstorm spawns multiple tornadoes in Saskatchewan, Canada

Friday, July 1, 2022

EF-2 tornado confirmed in Uxbridge, Canada

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Extremely rare November tornado hits Vancouver, Canada

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Road collapse in Rivière-Éternité leaves two missing, one critically injured

Monday, July 3, 2023

Canada’s wildfire emissions reach record high in 2023, impacting global air quality

Friday, June 30, 2023

Summer snowstorm strikes Alberta, confounds residents with unusual June snowfall, Canada

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Wildfires in Western Canada engulf 400 000 ha (1 million acres), impacting air quality across North America

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Massive wildfires destroy hundreds of homes in Nova Scotia, force thousands to evacuate, Canada

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits near Vancouver Island, Canada

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Durban tornado and heavy rains result in one death and two injuries, South Africa

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Bright fireball explodes over North Island, producing massive sonic boom, New Zealand

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tornadoes leave a trail of destruction in Indiana

Monday, June 26, 2023

Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Monday, June 26, 2023

Destructive tornado strikes San Fernando, Philippines

Friday, June 23, 2023

Matador, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado, leaving three dead and widespread damage

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *