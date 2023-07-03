Large tornado rips through central Alberta, destroying 5 homes and damaging 12, Canada
A destructive, fast-moving tornado that formed from a long-lasting supercell storm destroyed five homes, damaged 12, and caused loss of livestock in Alberta’s Mountain View County on July 1, 2023. No human injuries or fatalities were reported.
The tornado, which at one point spanned 2 km (1.24 miles) and moved at 40 km/h (24.85 mph), damaged 12 homes, completely destroyed five, and resulted in the death of 25 cows and 20 chickens.
The tornado originated from a supercell storm, known for their long-lasting thunderstorms, just before 14:00 LT. It traveled eastward, just south of Didsbury, across Highway 2 before eventually dissipating. Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the tornado remained active for approximately 30 minutes.
The small communities of Mountain View County, Didsbury, Carstairs, and Olds, all north of Calgary, bore the brunt of the tornado.
In the midst of the destruction, a woman miraculously survived without a scratch after being trapped in the basement of her demolished home. Carstairs fire crews were able to rescue her from the debris.
Residents of the affected area expressed their shock and sorrow. Ray Kellsey, whose wife Diane was the woman trapped in the basement, praised their son as a hero for helping his mother out of the wreckage. Travis Kellsey, the son, acknowledged his fear during the incident and expressed gratitude for the safety of his mother and the support of the first responders and the community.
On scene, there were approximately 30 firefighters, 15 police officers, and three health services trucks.
Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack witnessed the storm and reported power lines down and gas hissing.
References:
1 Homes destroyed, livestock lost following large tornado in central Alberta – CBC News – July 1, 2023
2 Families in shock, grateful after tornado rips down homes near Calgary – Global News – July 2, 2023
Featured image credit: Sarwar (stillshot)
