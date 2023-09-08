M6.6 earthquake hits south of the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

m6.6 earthquake kermadec islands region new zealand september 8 2023 location

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.6 hit south of the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 09:09 UTC on September 8, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 89.8 km (55.8 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.6 at a depth of 32 km (20 miles).

The epicenter was located 584 km (363 miles) NNE of Hicks Bay (population 1 389) and 687 km (427 miles) NNE of Tauranga (population 155 200), New Zealand.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly resistant to earthquake shaking, though some vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are reinforced masonry and unreinforced brick with timber floor construction.

m6.6 earthquake kermadec islands region new zealand september 8 2023 location map
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m6.6 earthquake kermadec islands region new zealand september 8 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

