Extremely close approach of asteroid 2023 RS at just 0.03 LD – the 5th closest on record

A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2023 RS flew past our planet at an extremely close distance of just 0.027 LD or 0.00007 AU (~10 361 km / 6 438 miles) from the center of Earth at 14:26 UTC on September 7, 2023. This is the 53rd known asteroid to fly past Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year and the first so far this month.

The asteroid’s nearest point was around 2 381 km (1 479 miles) from the surface, ranking 2023 RS as the fifth closest asteroid flyby ever recorded.

The year 2023 also witnessed the fourth closest encounter with asteroid 2023 BU at 0.00007 AU on January 27. The third closest was in 2021 with 2021 UA1 at 0.00007 AU, followed by the second closest in 2020 with 2020 QG at 0.00006 AU. The closest known flyby occurred at 17:21 UTC on November 13, 2020, with asteroid 2020 VT4 approaching within 0.00005 AU (0.018 LD/6 746 km/4 191 miles) of Earth’s center.

2023 RS (temporary ID C9FMVU2) was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey just a couple of hours before its close approach. The object belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids and has an estimated diameter between 0.93 and 2.1 m (3 – 6.9 feet). It flew past us at a speed of 13.6 km/s.

Its next close approach will take place on January 29, 2024, at a distance of about 0.45 AU.

If asteroids measuring 0.93 m (3 feet) and 2.1 m (6.9 feet) in width were to enter Earth’s atmosphere, they would largely burn up due to intense friction with the air, creating bright streaks in the sky. The 0.93-m asteroid, being smaller, would likely disintegrate entirely before reaching the Earth’s surface. The 2.1-m asteroid, while also small, might have fragments that survive the atmospheric burn-up and reach the surface as meteorites. However, the impact of such fragments would be localized and unlikely to cause significant damage or harm. The primary effects of these asteroids would be the spectacular visual displays they’d offer, particularly during nighttime entries.

Asteroids within 1 LD in 2023 Valid 22:13 UTC on September 7, 2023 Object Close-Approach (CA) Date (UTC) CA Distance Nominal ( LD | au) V relative (km/s) Diameter (2023 RS) 2023-Sep-07 14:26 ± < 00:01 0.027 | 0.00007 13.59 0.93 m - 2.1 m (2023 QR) 2023-Aug-20 20:21 ± < 00:01 0.540 | 0.00139 20.88 3.7 m - 8.4 m (2023 QS1) 2023-Aug-19 18:22 ± < 00:01 0.279 | 0.00072 15.72 5.1 m - 11 m (2023 QY) 2023-Aug-18 15:49 ± 00:11 0.174 | 0.00045 13.22 5.1 m - 11 m (2023 NT1) 2023-Jul-13 10:13 ± < 00:01 0.262 | 0.00067 11.27 26 m - 58 m (2023 NO) 2023-Jul-05 22:12 ± < 00:01 0.993 | 0.00255 7.95 5.2 m - 12 m (2023 MU2) 2023-Jun-25 23:19 ± < 00:01 0.565 | 0.00145 4.52 3.9 m - 8.8 m (2023 ML3) 2023-Jun-24 13:50 ± 00:01 0.677 | 0.00174 14.72 5.7 m - 13 m (2023 MW2) 2023-Jun-23 07:16 ± < 00:01 0.322 | 0.00083 9.81 2.7 m - 6.1 m (2023 MD4) 2023-Jun-20 18:09 ± < 00:01 0.754 | 0.00194 8.69 12 m - 26 m (2023 MB3) 2023-Jun-20 03:13 ± 00:02 0.408 | 0.00105 8.95 2.8 m - 6.3 m (2023 LE2) 2023-Jun-17 15:33 ± < 00:01 0.411 | 0.00105 6.83 2.6 m - 5.8 m (2023 LM1) 2023-Jun-15 22:51 ± < 00:01 0.288 | 0.00074 9.18 5.5 m - 12 m (2023 LZ) 2023-Jun-14 18:36 ± < 00:01 0.825 | 0.00212 13.63 14 m - 31 m (2023 LP1) 2023-Jun-13 01:39 ± 00:03 0.666 | 0.00171 13.40 3.1 m - 7.0 m (2023 LS) 2023-Jun-09 00:59 ± 00:01 0.231 | 0.00059 4.51 2.7 m - 6.0 m (2023 LC) 2023-Jun-07 01:42 ± < 00:01 0.706 | 0.00181 4.41 5.1 m - 11 m (2023 KU4) 2023-May-27 11:38 ± < 00:01 0.756 | 0.00194 7.19 6.3 m - 14 m (2023 KK4) 2023-May-27 10:22 ± < 00:01 0.898 | 0.00231 17.93 8.4 m - 19 m (2023 KS) 2023-May-22 10:01 ± < 00:01 0.610 | 0.00157 18.21 8.2 m - 18 m (2023 KT) 2023-May-17 19:35 ± < 00:01 0.434 | 0.00112 8.76 5.8 m - 13 m (2023 JA3) 2023-May-12 02:51 ± 00:05 0.344 | 0.00088 8.00 3.1 m - 6.9 m (2023 JF) 2023-May-09 23:41 ± < 00:01 0.833 | 0.00214 7.07 8.2 m - 18 m (2023 JO) 2023-May-08 20:14 ± < 00:01 0.240 | 0.00062 18.83 3.9 m - 8.8 m (2023 HD7) 2023-Apr-30 19:22 ± < 00:01 0.603 | 0.00155 11.43 5.1 m - 12 m (2023 HW3) 2023-Apr-23 07:33 ± < 00:01 0.544 | 0.00140 15.06 4.4 m - 9.8 m (2023 HK) 2023-Apr-20 05:08 ± 00:06 0.888 | 0.00228 15.93 10 m - 23 m (2023 HT) 2023-Apr-18 16:17 ± < 00:01 0.463 | 0.00119 10.72 2.7 m - 6.1 m (2023 HH) 2023-Apr-18 12:49 ± 00:02 0.374 | 0.00096 10.62 4.5 m - 10.0 m (2023 HB) 2023-Apr-17 06:58 ± < 00:01 0.507 | 0.00130 12.25 2.2 m - 5.0 m (2023 HZ) 2023-Apr-15 05:58 ± < 00:01 0.747 | 0.00192 13.04 4.1 m - 9.1 m (2023 HE) 2023-Apr-14 18:42 ± 00:02 0.799 | 0.00205 13.88 7.9 m - 18 m (2023 GP3) 2023-Apr-11 17:26 ± < 00:01 0.674 | 0.00173 8.13 5.1 m - 11 m (2023 GQ) 2023-Apr-11 11:35 ± < 00:01 0.348 | 0.00089 20.57 5.5 m - 12 m (2023 FH7) 2023-Mar-30 18:08 ± < 00:01 0.430 | 0.00111 8.69 4.6 m - 10 m (2023 DZ2) 2023-Mar-25 19:51 ± 00:05 0.454 | 0.00117 7.78 43 m - 95 m (2023 FN6) 2023-Mar-25 12:23 ± < 00:01 0.591 | 0.00152 17.98 4.1 m - 9.1 m (2023 FO) 2023-Mar-19 06:36 ± < 00:01 0.898 | 0.00231 6.23 3.5 m - 7.9 m (2023 EY) 2023-Mar-17 11:39 ± 00:32 0.624 | 0.0016 8.12 14 m - 30 m (2023 ET2) 2023-Mar-12 18:26 ± 00:28 0.409 | 0.00105 13.46 2.1 m - 4.7 m (2023 EN) 2023-Mar-09 11:25 ± < 00:01 0.353 | 0.00091 12.82 6.7 m - 15 m (2023 DR) 2023-Feb-25 05:47 ± < 00:01 0.197 | 0.00051 13.97 2.8 m - 6.2 m (2023 CG4) 2023-Feb-09 21:18 ± 00:52 0.714 | 0.00184 12.13 3.9 m - 8.7 m (2023 BJ7) 2023-Jan-30 13:34 ± < 00:01 0.965 | 0.00248 8 4.7 m - 10 m (2023 CK) 2023-Jan-30 07:54 ± 00:02 0.274 | 0.0007 9.6 10 m - 23 m (2023 BZ3) 2023-Jan-27 00:41 ± < 00:01 0.732 | 0.00188 6.76 4.1 m - 9.1 m (2023 BU) 2023-Jan-27 00:29 ± < 00:01 0.026 | 0.00007 9.33 3.6 m - 8 m (2023 BL2) 2023-Jan-26 04:32 ± < 00:01 0.965 | 0.00248 10.54 4.0 m - 8.9 m (2023 BL1) 2023-Jan-25 19:38 ± < 00:01 0.584 | 0.00150 14.66 15 m - 34 m (2023 BX5) 2023-Jan-25 15:27 ± 00:04 0.872 | 0.00224 10.22 5.5 m - 12 m (2023 BY2) 2023-Jan-21 03:24 ± 00:02 0.659 | 0.00169 17.82 3.3 m - 7.4 m (2023 AN6) 2023-Jan-15 12:51 ± < 00:01 0.255 | 0.00065 14.05 2.0 m - 4.5 m (2023 AV) 2023-Jan-12 20:09 ± 00:05 0.040 | 0.00010 15.05 2.0 m - 4.5 m (2023 AC1) 2023-Jan-12 03:37 ± 00:01 0.633 | 0.00163 13.99 4.4 m - 9.8 m Asteroids within 1 LD in 2022 Valid 15:00 UTC on December 20, 2022 Object Close-Approach (CA) Date (UTC) CA Distance Nominal ( LD | au) V relative (km/s) Diameter (2022 YR4) 2022-Dec-27 07:02 ± < 00:01 0.783 | 0.00201 7.67 4.8 m - 11 m (2022 YA6) 2022-Dec-26 07:59 ± 00:02 0.369 | 0.00095 12.59 7.2 m - 16 m (2022 YX2) 2022-Dec-24 19:33 ± < 00:01 0.598 | 0.00154 11.27 5.3 m - 12 m (2022 YG2) 2022-Dec-22 18:05 ± < 00:01 0.948 | 0.00244 6.38 4.5 m - 10 m (2022 YX1) 2022-Dec-18 16:55 ± < 00:01 0.686 | 0.00176 7.62 5.4 m - 12 m (2022 YJ) 2022-Dec-18 11:54 ± < 00:01 0.733 | 0.00188 24.78 4.4 m - 9.9 m (2022 YO1) 2022-Dec-17 18:40 ± < 00:01 0.072 | 0.00018 15.4 2.7 m - 5.9 m (2022 XX) 2022-Dec-14 10:43 ± 00:09 0.542 | 0.00139 6.65 4.9 m - 11 m (2022 XB) 2022-Dec-02 21:31 ± 00:01 0.982 | 0.00252 9.06 4.9 m - 11 m (2022 XL) 2022-Dec-01 05:26 ± 00:01 0.394 | 0.00101 9.84 3.7 m - 8.2 m (2022 WE11) 2022-Nov-29 02:34 ± < 00:01 0.771 | 0.00198 9.94 2.8 m - 6.3 m (2022 WM7) 2022-Nov-28 02:24 ± < 00:01 0.204 | 0.00053 11.58 2.8 m - 6.4 m (2022 WN9) 2022-Nov-27 22:32 ± < 00:01 0.126 | 0.00032 16.93 3.3 m - 7.4 m (2022 WS10) 2022-Nov-27 05:44 ± 00:02 0.712 | 0.00183 9.52 13 m - 30 m (2022 WO6) 2022-Nov-23 00:07 ± 00:02 0.83 | 0.00213 7.42 4.3 m - 9.7 m (2022 WR4) 2022-Nov-22 02:52 ± 00:02 0.692 | 0.00178 8.44 2.8 m - 6.3 m (2022 WM3) 2022-Nov-20 02:52 ± < 00:01 0.513 | 0.00132 6.38 5.7 m - 13 m (2022 VG1) 2022-Oct-31 20:59 ± 00:02 0.467 | 0.0012 12.03 4.4 m - 9.9 m (2022 UK24) 2022-Oct-31 16:42 ± < 00:01 0.979 | 0.00252 15.99 6.3 m - 14 m (2022 UW15) 2022-Oct-30 11:44 ± < 00:01 0.314 | 0.00081 7.9 2.5 m - 5.5 m (2022 UW16) 2022-Oct-29 10:16 ± 00:04 0.1 | 0.00026 12.32 4.5 m - 10 m (2022 UA14) 2022-Oct-27 22:49 ± < 00:01 0.849 | 0.00218 11.59 5.9 m - 13 m (2022 VH) 2022-Oct-28 22:44 ± 00:20 0.85 | 0.00218 13.8 14 m - 32 m (2022 UU63) 2022-Oct-27 21:01 ± < 00:01 0.197 | 0.00051 12.93 1.7 m - 3.8 m (2022 UB13) 2022-Oct-27 20:44 ± < 00:01 0.813 | 0.00209 7.44 2.9 m - 6.6 m (2022 UW14) 2022-Oct-27 17:15 ± < 00:01 0.712 | 0.00183 8.6 5.5 m - 12 m (2022 UC14) 2022-Oct-26 11:06 ± 00:02 0.585 | 0.00150 6.53 3.2 m - 7.1 m (2022 UV7) 2022-Oct-24 09:30 ± < 00:01 0.635 | 0.00163 12.56 3.4 m - 7.6 m (2022 UQ40) 2022-Oct-24 02:49 ± 00:05 0.246 | 0.00232 8.98 6.0 m - 14 m (2022 UC7) 2022-Oct-24 02:45 ± < 00:01 0.904 | 0.00232 10.02 7.8 m - 17 m (2022 UV10) 2022-Oct-24 02:15 ± 00:01 0.903 | 0.00232 9.14 6.6 m - 15 m (2022 UY5) 2022-Oct-22 21:41 ± < 00:01 0.595 | 0.00153 7.91 9.5 m - 21 m (2022 UR4) 2022-Oct-20 22:45 ± < 00:01 0.044 | 0.00011 15.22 4.4 m - 9.8 m (2022 UA5) 2022-Oct-17 12:25 ± 00:08 0.437 | 0.00112 4.49 3.0 m - 6.7 m (2022 UG3) 2022-Oct-16 22:27 ± < 00:01 0.168 | 0.00043 15.52 3.4 m - 7.6 m (2022 TM2) 2022-Oct-15 09:18 ± < 00:01 0.547 | 0.00141 15.48 23 m - 52 m (2022 TQ2) 2022-Oct-13 05:08 ± < 00:01 0.440 | 0.00113 12.58 10 m - 23 m (2022 TW2) 2022-Oct-13 02:52 ± 00:02 0.700 | 0.0018 4.3 5.4 m - 12 m (2022 TY3) 2022-Oct-12 19:26 ± 00:19 0.434 | 0.00112 26.86 12 m - 26 m (2022 TD) 2022-Oct-06 03:53 ± 00:07 0.969 | 0.00249 10.11 7.4 m - 17 m (2022 TL) 2022-Oct-01 23:45 ± 00:05 0.984 | 0.00253 16.34 7.0 m - 16 m (2022 SF19) 2022-Sep-24 23:56 ± 00:02 0.439 | 0.00113 12.69 3.7 m - 8.2 m (2022 SD9) 2022-Sep-23 21:36 ± < 00:01 0.643 | 0.00165 13.52 5.5 m - 12 m (2022 SK4) 2022-Sep-19 21:41 ± < 00:01 0.039 | 0.0001 13.01 2.3 m - 5.1 m (2022 SX55) 2022-Sep-17 13:34 ± 00:08 0.145 | 0.00037 12.61 2.4 m - 5.3 m (2022 SJ3) 2022-Sep-17 11:04 ± 00:01 0.364 | 0.00093 15.6 2.0 m - 4.5 m (2022 RB2) 2022-Sep-03 20:59 ± < 00:01 0.689 | 0.00177 12.9 8.4 m - 19 m (2022 RT1) 2022-Sep-01 01:18 ± < 00:01 0.086 | 0.00022 17.04 1.4 m - 3.1 m (2022 RL) 2022-Aug-31 08:39 ± < 00:01 0.365 | 0.00094 7.94 5.1 m - 11 m (2022 QE1) 2022-Aug-20 19:59 ± < 00:01 0.481 | 0.00124 6.35 5.6 m - 12 m (2022 QW1) 2022-Aug-20 14:42 ± < 00:01 0.532 | 0.00137 10.74 10 m - 23 m (2022 QO2) 2022-Aug-20 07:46 ± 00:02 0.535 | 0.00137 17.98 7.5 m - 17 m (2022 QA) 2022-Aug-16 21:34 ± < 00:01 0.778 | 0.002 15.23 11 m - 24 m (2022 QN4) 2022-Aug-11 10:31 ± 00:18 0.426 | 0.00109 11.41 12 m - 27 m (2022 PW1) 2022-Aug-08 18:58 ± 00:05 0.636 | 0.00163 8.6 7.4 m - 17 m (2022 OR1) 2022-Jul-15 18:15 ± 00:03 0.905 | 0.00233 4.69 7.3 m - 16 m (2022 NR) 2022-Jul-10 08:17 ± < 00:01 0.999 | 0.00257 8.3 18 m - 40 m (2022 NF) 2022-Jul-07 14:00 ± 00:32 0.232 | 0.00060 11.37 5.5 m - 12 m (2022 NE) 2022-Jul-06 10:55 ± 00:02 0.354 | 0.00091 10.68 4.8 m - 11 m (2022 NK) 2022-Jul-02 13:07 ± < 00:01 0.826 | 0.00212 12.39 9.3 m - 21 m (2022 MJ3) 2022-Jul-01 12:44 ± < 00:01 0.392 | 0.00101 8.77 3.3 m - 7.3 m (2022 MN1) 2022-Jun-28 09:29 ± 00:05 0.929 | 0.00239 9.87 9.5 m - 21 m (2022 LU2) 2022-Jun-08 00:02 ± < 00:01 0.433 | 0.00111 9.83 7.0 m - 16 m (2022 KQ5) 2022-May-30 17:40 ± < 00:01 0.105 | 0.00027 7.31 3.9 m - 8.8 m (2022 KO3) 2022-May-30 17:32 ± < 00:01 0.760 | 0.00195 9.74 6.5 m - 14 m (2022 KP6) 2022-May-25 15:05 ± < 00:01 0.045 | 0.00012 9.88 3.6 m - 8.0 m (2022 KG1) 2022-May-22 11:11 ± 00:03 0.157 | 0.00040 9.11 4.6 m - 10 m (2022 JO1) 2022-May-10 12:47 ± < 00:01 0.181 | 0.00047 13.87 9.5 m - 21 m (2022 JM) 2022-May-09 20:41 ± < 00:01 0.985 | 0.00253 4.93 4.7 m - 11 m (2022 JM2) 2022-May-06 18:23 ± < 00:01 0.401 | 0.00103 29.8 7.2 m - 16 m (2022 JV) 2022-May-05 05:11 ± < 00:01 0.827 | 0.00213 9.66 3.2 m - 7.2 m (2022 HB1) 2022-Apr-26 21:52 ± 00:37 0.52 | 0.00134 14.14 9.0 m - 20 m (2022 HM) 2022-Apr-21 01:42 ± < 00:01 0.64 | 0.00164 14.61 8.4 m - 19 m (2022 GF3) 2022-Apr-09 16:40 ± < 00:01 0.59 | 0.00151 17.37 7.0 m - 16 m (2022 GQ5) 2022-Apr-08 16:20 ± < 00:01 0.05 | 0.00013 14.18 1.2 m - 2.7 m (2022 GQ1) 2022-Apr-07 11:17 ± 00:41 0.58 | 0.00148 7.77 6.7 m - 15 m (2022 GZ1) 2022-Apr-06 11:58 ± < 00:01 0.62 | 0.00160 11.22 4.4 m - 9.9 m (2022 GN1) 2022-Apr-06 03:02 ± < 00:01 0.33 | 0.00084 15.50 7.2 m - 16 m (2022 GQ) 2022-Apr-01 16:59 ± < 00:01 0.14 | 0.00036 6.95 2.3 m - 5.1 m (2022 GC) 2022-Apr-01 01:48 ± < 00:01 0.14 | 0.00035 15.60 4.0 m - 8.9 m (2022 GB2) 2022-Mar-30 18:42 ± < 00:01 0.58 | 0.00148 6.01 4.4 m - 9.8 m (2022 GB) 2022-Mar-30 18:19 ± 00:04 0.74 | 0.00189 8.22 3.7 m - 8.3 m (2022 GX2) 2022-Mar-30 11:37 ± 00:48 0.38 | 0.00098 9.81 3.6 m - 8.1 m (2022 FB2) 2022-Mar-28 15:58 ± < 00:01 0.39 | 0.00100 13.70 12 m - 26 m (2022 FA1) 2022-Mar-26 08:52 ± < 00:01 0.68 | 0.00176 13.37 3.8 m - 8.5 m (2022 FD1) 2022-Mar-25 09:13 ± < 00:01 0.04 | 9.92e-5 18.51 1.7 m - 3.7 m (2022 FZ3) 2022-Mar-24 05:23 ± 00:25 0.79 | 0.00204 8.47 4.6 m - 10 m (2022 FA) 2022-Mar-15 01:52 ± < 00:01 0.49 | 0.00126 10.16 10 m - 23 m (2022 ES3) 2022-Mar-13 19:18 ± < 00:01 0.87 | 0.00222 18.32 9.8 m - 22 m (2022 EV3) 2022-Mar-09 14:13 ± < 00:01 0.21 | 0.00053 10.46 2.9 m - 6.4 m (2022 EE5) 2022-Mar-08 16:28 ± < 00:01 0.27 | 0.00068 4.41 2.6 m - 5.7 m (2022 EF1) 2022-Mar-04 01:40 ± < 00:01 0.73 | 0.00188 10.71 4.3 m - 9.7 m (2022 EQ) 2022-Mar-03 04:34 ± < 00:01 0.38 | 0.00097 11.45 3.1 m - 6.8 m (2022 ET) 2022-Mar-02 13:19 ± < 00:01 0.71 | 0.00182 7.32 2.4 m - 5.5 m (2022 DM4) 2022-Mar-02 03:10 ± < 00:01 0.68 | 0.00174 9.10 3.8 m - 8.4 m (2022 DO3) 2022-Feb-27 05:12 ± < 00:01 0.34 | 0.00088 15.03 11 m - 24 m (2022 DY1) 2022-Feb-24 17:55 ± < 00:01 0.58 | 0.00149 14.26 7.0 m - 16 m (2022 CO6) 2022-Feb-15 08:53 ± < 00:01 0.58 | 0.00150 9.34 17 m - 37 m (2022 CF7) 2022-Feb-14 03:18 ± < 00:01 0.83 | 0.00213 8.60 6.5 m - 15 m (2022 CL7) 2022-Feb-13 15:42 ± 00:01 0.22 | 0.00056 9.98 3.2 m - 7.1 m (2022 CG7) 2022-Feb-12 15:29 ± 00:01 0.13 | 0.00034 15.45 5.1 m - 11 m (2022 CJ5) 2022-Feb-10 10:52 ± < 00:01 0.08 | 0.00021 11.63 2.3 m - 5.2 m (2022 CD3) 2022-Feb-08 02:59 ± < 00:01 0.75 | 0.00192 11.20 5.1 m - 11 m (2022 CB3) 2022-Feb-05 21:27 ± < 00:01 0.22 | 0.00056 17.09 2.1 m - 4.7 m (2022 CU4) 2022-Feb-05 08:50 ± < 00:01 0.86 | 0.00220 4.71 3.7 m - 8.3 m (2022 CY1) 2022-Feb-02 17:31 ± 00:16 0.71 | 0.00183 12.27 6.4 m - 14 m (2022 CG) 2022-Feb-02 12:50 ± < 00:01 0.90 | 0.00231 7.57 16 m - 36 m (2022 CE) 2022-Feb-01 02:41 ± < 00:01 0.55 | 0.00140 5.03 6.8 m - 15 m (2022 BN2) 2022-Jan-28 22:59 ± < 00:01 0.73 | 0.00188 9.22 3.0 m - 6.6 m (2022 BH3) 2022-Jan-27 17:22 ± < 00:01 0.82 | 0.00211 12.24 15 m - 33 m (2022 BD1) 2022-Jan-27 00:53 ± < 00:01 0.48 | 0.00124 26.14 3.6 m - 8.1 m (2022 BA7) 2022-Jan-25 14:33 ± 00:02 0.26 | 0.00066 9.70 1.8 m - 4.0 m (2022 BT) 2022-Jan-24 06:21 ± < 00:01 0.26 | 0.00068 4.75 2.9 m - 6.5 m (2022 BN) 2022-Jan-23 14:14 ± < 00:01 0.24 | 0.00062 15.29 5.4 m - 12 m (2022 AC4) 2022-Jan-11 05:19 ± < 00:01 0.24 | 0.00062 8.37 4.2 m - 9.4 m (2022 AC7) 2022-Jan-10 20:41 ± < 00:01 0.40 | 0.00103 5.31 2.5 m - 5.6 m (2022 AY5) 2022-Jan-10 10:35 ± < 00:01 0.27 | 0.00068 9.17 3.8 m - 8.5 m (2022 AY4) 2022-Jan-06 04:07 ± 00:02 0.79 | 0.00202 17.21 3.1 m - 6.8 m (2022 AV13) 2022-Jan-05 06:41 ± 00:07 0.28 | 0.00073 7.53 1.1 m - 2.6 m (2022 AO1) 2022-Jan-03 16:19 ± < 00:01 0.90 | 0.00232 14.08 3.2 m - 7.1 m (2022 AU) 2022-Jan-03 03:05 ± < 00:01 0.83 | 0.00213 7.23 4.0 m - 8.9 m (2022 AP1) 2022-Jan-02 16:56 ± 00:02 0.47 | 0.00121 10.66 5.7 m - 13 m (2021 YK) 2022-Jan-02 16:03 ± < 00:01 0.49 | 0.00127 7.04 9.0 m - 20 m <1 LD asteroid charts Asteroids within 1 LD from 2020 to 2023 Asteroids within 1 lunar distance in 2023 (valid September 7) Asteroids within 1 LD in 2022 Asteroid within 1 LD in 2021 Asteroids within 1 LD in 2020

References:

Asteroid 2023 RS at Minor Planet Center; at CNEOS

Featured image credit: CNEOS