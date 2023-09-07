Extremely close approach of asteroid 2023 RS at just 0.03 LD – the 5th closest on record
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2023 RS flew past our planet at an extremely close distance of just 0.027 LD or 0.00007 AU (~10 361 km / 6 438 miles) from the center of Earth at 14:26 UTC on September 7, 2023. This is the 53rd known asteroid to fly past Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year and the first so far this month.
The asteroid’s nearest point was around 2 381 km (1 479 miles) from the surface, ranking 2023 RS as the fifth closest asteroid flyby ever recorded.
The year 2023 also witnessed the fourth closest encounter with asteroid 2023 BU at 0.00007 AU on January 27. The third closest was in 2021 with 2021 UA1 at 0.00007 AU, followed by the second closest in 2020 with 2020 QG at 0.00006 AU. The closest known flyby occurred at 17:21 UTC on November 13, 2020, with asteroid 2020 VT4 approaching within 0.00005 AU (0.018 LD/6 746 km/4 191 miles) of Earth’s center.
2023 RS (temporary ID C9FMVU2) was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey just a couple of hours before its close approach. The object belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids and has an estimated diameter between 0.93 and 2.1 m (3 – 6.9 feet). It flew past us at a speed of 13.6 km/s.
Its next close approach will take place on January 29, 2024, at a distance of about 0.45 AU.
If asteroids measuring 0.93 m (3 feet) and 2.1 m (6.9 feet) in width were to enter Earth’s atmosphere, they would largely burn up due to intense friction with the air, creating bright streaks in the sky. The 0.93-m asteroid, being smaller, would likely disintegrate entirely before reaching the Earth’s surface. The 2.1-m asteroid, while also small, might have fragments that survive the atmospheric burn-up and reach the surface as meteorites. However, the impact of such fragments would be localized and unlikely to cause significant damage or harm. The primary effects of these asteroids would be the spectacular visual displays they’d offer, particularly during nighttime entries.
Asteroids within 1 LD in 2023Valid 22:13 UTC on September 7, 2023
|Object
|Close-Approach (CA) Date (UTC)
|CA Distance Nominal ( LD | au)
|V relative (km/s)
|Diameter
|(2023 RS)
|2023-Sep-07 14:26 ± < 00:01
|0.027 | 0.00007
|13.59
|0.93 m - 2.1 m
|(2023 QR)
|2023-Aug-20 20:21 ± < 00:01
|0.540 | 0.00139
|20.88
|3.7 m - 8.4 m
|(2023 QS1)
|2023-Aug-19 18:22 ± < 00:01
|0.279 | 0.00072
|15.72
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2023 QY)
|2023-Aug-18 15:49 ± 00:11
|0.174 | 0.00045
|13.22
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2023 NT1)
|2023-Jul-13 10:13 ± < 00:01
|0.262 | 0.00067
|11.27
|26 m - 58 m
|(2023 NO)
|2023-Jul-05 22:12 ± < 00:01
|0.993 | 0.00255
|7.95
|5.2 m - 12 m
|(2023 MU2)
|2023-Jun-25 23:19 ± < 00:01
|0.565 | 0.00145
|4.52
|3.9 m - 8.8 m
|(2023 ML3)
|2023-Jun-24 13:50 ± 00:01
|0.677 | 0.00174
|14.72
|5.7 m - 13 m
|(2023 MW2)
|2023-Jun-23 07:16 ± < 00:01
|0.322 | 0.00083
|9.81
|2.7 m - 6.1 m
|(2023 MD4)
|2023-Jun-20 18:09 ± < 00:01
|0.754 | 0.00194
|8.69
|12 m - 26 m
|(2023 MB3)
|2023-Jun-20 03:13 ± 00:02
|0.408 | 0.00105
|8.95
|2.8 m - 6.3 m
|(2023 LE2)
|2023-Jun-17 15:33 ± < 00:01
|0.411 | 0.00105
|6.83
|2.6 m - 5.8 m
|(2023 LM1)
|2023-Jun-15 22:51 ± < 00:01
|0.288 | 0.00074
|9.18
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2023 LZ)
|2023-Jun-14 18:36 ± < 00:01
|0.825 | 0.00212
|13.63
|14 m - 31 m
|(2023 LP1)
|2023-Jun-13 01:39 ± 00:03
|0.666 | 0.00171
|13.40
|3.1 m - 7.0 m
|(2023 LS)
|2023-Jun-09 00:59 ± 00:01
|0.231 | 0.00059
|4.51
|2.7 m - 6.0 m
|(2023 LC)
|2023-Jun-07 01:42 ± < 00:01
|0.706 | 0.00181
|4.41
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2023 KU4)
|2023-May-27 11:38 ± < 00:01
|0.756 | 0.00194
|7.19
|6.3 m - 14 m
|(2023 KK4)
|2023-May-27 10:22 ± < 00:01
|0.898 | 0.00231
|17.93
|8.4 m - 19 m
|(2023 KS)
|2023-May-22 10:01 ± < 00:01
|0.610 | 0.00157
|18.21
|8.2 m - 18 m
|(2023 KT)
|2023-May-17 19:35 ± < 00:01
|0.434 | 0.00112
|8.76
|5.8 m - 13 m
|(2023 JA3)
|2023-May-12 02:51 ± 00:05
|0.344 | 0.00088
|8.00
|3.1 m - 6.9 m
|(2023 JF)
|2023-May-09 23:41 ± < 00:01
|0.833 | 0.00214
|7.07
|8.2 m - 18 m
|(2023 JO)
|2023-May-08 20:14 ± < 00:01
|0.240 | 0.00062
|18.83
|3.9 m - 8.8 m
|(2023 HD7)
|2023-Apr-30 19:22 ± < 00:01
|0.603 | 0.00155
|11.43
|5.1 m - 12 m
|(2023 HW3)
|2023-Apr-23 07:33 ± < 00:01
|0.544 | 0.00140
|15.06
|4.4 m - 9.8 m
|(2023 HK)
|2023-Apr-20 05:08 ± 00:06
|0.888 | 0.00228
|15.93
|10 m - 23 m
|(2023 HT)
|2023-Apr-18 16:17 ± < 00:01
|0.463 | 0.00119
|10.72
|2.7 m - 6.1 m
|(2023 HH)
|2023-Apr-18 12:49 ± 00:02
|0.374 | 0.00096
|10.62
|4.5 m - 10.0 m
|(2023 HB)
|2023-Apr-17 06:58 ± < 00:01
|0.507 | 0.00130
|12.25
|2.2 m - 5.0 m
|(2023 HZ)
|2023-Apr-15 05:58 ± < 00:01
|0.747 | 0.00192
|13.04
|4.1 m - 9.1 m
|(2023 HE)
|2023-Apr-14 18:42 ± 00:02
|0.799 | 0.00205
|13.88
|7.9 m - 18 m
|(2023 GP3)
|2023-Apr-11 17:26 ± < 00:01
|0.674 | 0.00173
|8.13
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2023 GQ)
|2023-Apr-11 11:35 ± < 00:01
|0.348 | 0.00089
|20.57
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2023 FH7)
|2023-Mar-30 18:08 ± < 00:01
|0.430 | 0.00111
|8.69
|4.6 m - 10 m
|(2023 DZ2)
|2023-Mar-25 19:51 ± 00:05
|0.454 | 0.00117
|7.78
|43 m - 95 m
|(2023 FN6)
|2023-Mar-25 12:23 ± < 00:01
|0.591 | 0.00152
|17.98
|4.1 m - 9.1 m
|(2023 FO)
|2023-Mar-19 06:36 ± < 00:01
|0.898 | 0.00231
|6.23
|3.5 m - 7.9 m
|(2023 EY)
|2023-Mar-17 11:39 ± 00:32
|0.624 | 0.0016
|8.12
|14 m - 30 m
|(2023 ET2)
|2023-Mar-12 18:26 ± 00:28
|0.409 | 0.00105
|13.46
|2.1 m - 4.7 m
|(2023 EN)
|2023-Mar-09 11:25 ± < 00:01
|0.353 | 0.00091
|12.82
|6.7 m - 15 m
|(2023 DR)
|2023-Feb-25 05:47 ± < 00:01
|0.197 | 0.00051
|13.97
|2.8 m - 6.2 m
|(2023 CG4)
|2023-Feb-09 21:18 ± 00:52
|0.714 | 0.00184
|12.13
|3.9 m - 8.7 m
|(2023 BJ7)
|2023-Jan-30 13:34 ± < 00:01
|0.965 | 0.00248
|8
|4.7 m - 10 m
|(2023 CK)
|2023-Jan-30 07:54 ± 00:02
|0.274 | 0.0007
|9.6
|10 m - 23 m
|(2023 BZ3)
|2023-Jan-27 00:41 ± < 00:01
|0.732 | 0.00188
|6.76
|4.1 m - 9.1 m
|(2023 BU)
|2023-Jan-27 00:29 ± < 00:01
|0.026 | 0.00007
|9.33
|3.6 m - 8 m
|(2023 BL2)
|2023-Jan-26 04:32 ± < 00:01
|0.965 | 0.00248
|10.54
|4.0 m - 8.9 m
|(2023 BL1)
|2023-Jan-25 19:38 ± < 00:01
|0.584 | 0.00150
|14.66
|15 m - 34 m
|(2023 BX5)
|2023-Jan-25 15:27 ± 00:04
|0.872 | 0.00224
|10.22
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2023 BY2)
|2023-Jan-21 03:24 ± 00:02
|0.659 | 0.00169
|17.82
|3.3 m - 7.4 m
|(2023 AN6)
|2023-Jan-15 12:51 ± < 00:01
|0.255 | 0.00065
|14.05
|2.0 m - 4.5 m
|(2023 AV)
|2023-Jan-12 20:09 ± 00:05
|0.040 | 0.00010
|15.05
|2.0 m - 4.5 m
|(2023 AC1)
|2023-Jan-12 03:37 ± 00:01
|0.633 | 0.00163
|13.99
|4.4 m - 9.8 m
Asteroids within 1 LD in 2022Valid 15:00 UTC on December 20, 2022
|Object
|Close-Approach (CA) Date (UTC)
|CA Distance Nominal ( LD | au)
|V relative (km/s)
|Diameter
|(2022 YR4)
|2022-Dec-27 07:02 ± < 00:01
|0.783 | 0.00201
|7.67
|4.8 m - 11 m
|(2022 YA6)
|2022-Dec-26 07:59 ± 00:02
|0.369 | 0.00095
|12.59
|7.2 m - 16 m
|(2022 YX2)
|2022-Dec-24 19:33 ± < 00:01
|0.598 | 0.00154
|11.27
|5.3 m - 12 m
|(2022 YG2)
|2022-Dec-22 18:05 ± < 00:01
|0.948 | 0.00244
|6.38
|4.5 m - 10 m
|(2022 YX1)
|2022-Dec-18 16:55 ± < 00:01
|0.686 | 0.00176
|7.62
|5.4 m - 12 m
|(2022 YJ)
|2022-Dec-18 11:54 ± < 00:01
|0.733 | 0.00188
|24.78
|4.4 m - 9.9 m
|(2022 YO1)
|2022-Dec-17 18:40 ± < 00:01
|0.072 | 0.00018
|15.4
|2.7 m - 5.9 m
|(2022 XX)
|2022-Dec-14 10:43 ± 00:09
|0.542 | 0.00139
|6.65
|4.9 m - 11 m
|(2022 XB)
|2022-Dec-02 21:31 ± 00:01
|0.982 | 0.00252
|9.06
|4.9 m - 11 m
|(2022 XL)
|2022-Dec-01 05:26 ± 00:01
|0.394 | 0.00101
|9.84
|3.7 m - 8.2 m
|(2022 WE11)
|2022-Nov-29 02:34 ± < 00:01
|0.771 | 0.00198
|9.94
|2.8 m - 6.3 m
|(2022 WM7)
|2022-Nov-28 02:24 ± < 00:01
|0.204 | 0.00053
|11.58
|2.8 m - 6.4 m
|(2022 WN9)
|2022-Nov-27 22:32 ± < 00:01
|0.126 | 0.00032
|16.93
|3.3 m - 7.4 m
|(2022 WS10)
|2022-Nov-27 05:44 ± 00:02
|0.712 | 0.00183
|9.52
|13 m - 30 m
|(2022 WO6)
|2022-Nov-23 00:07 ± 00:02
|0.83 | 0.00213
|7.42
|4.3 m - 9.7 m
|(2022 WR4)
|2022-Nov-22 02:52 ± 00:02
|0.692 | 0.00178
|8.44
|2.8 m - 6.3 m
|(2022 WM3)
|2022-Nov-20 02:52 ± < 00:01
|0.513 | 0.00132
|6.38
|5.7 m - 13 m
|(2022 VG1)
|2022-Oct-31 20:59 ± 00:02
|0.467 | 0.0012
|12.03
|4.4 m - 9.9 m
|(2022 UK24)
|2022-Oct-31 16:42 ± < 00:01
|0.979 | 0.00252
|15.99
|6.3 m - 14 m
|(2022 UW15)
|2022-Oct-30 11:44 ± < 00:01
|0.314 | 0.00081
|7.9
|2.5 m - 5.5 m
|(2022 UW16)
|2022-Oct-29 10:16 ± 00:04
|0.1 | 0.00026
|12.32
|4.5 m - 10 m
|(2022 UA14)
|2022-Oct-27 22:49 ± < 00:01
|0.849 | 0.00218
|11.59
|5.9 m - 13 m
|(2022 VH)
|2022-Oct-28 22:44 ± 00:20
|0.85 | 0.00218
|13.8
|14 m - 32 m
|(2022 UU63)
|2022-Oct-27 21:01 ± < 00:01
|0.197 | 0.00051
|12.93
|1.7 m - 3.8 m
|(2022 UB13)
|2022-Oct-27 20:44 ± < 00:01
|0.813 | 0.00209
|7.44
|2.9 m - 6.6 m
|(2022 UW14)
|2022-Oct-27 17:15 ± < 00:01
|0.712 | 0.00183
|8.6
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2022 UC14)
|2022-Oct-26 11:06 ± 00:02
|0.585 | 0.00150
|6.53
|3.2 m - 7.1 m
|(2022 UV7)
|2022-Oct-24 09:30 ± < 00:01
|0.635 | 0.00163
|12.56
|3.4 m - 7.6 m
|(2022 UQ40)
|2022-Oct-24 02:49 ± 00:05
|0.246 | 0.00232
|8.98
|6.0 m - 14 m
|(2022 UC7)
|2022-Oct-24 02:45 ± < 00:01
|0.904 | 0.00232
|10.02
|7.8 m - 17 m
|(2022 UV10)
|2022-Oct-24 02:15 ± 00:01
|0.903 | 0.00232
|9.14
|6.6 m - 15 m
|(2022 UY5)
|2022-Oct-22 21:41 ± < 00:01
|0.595 | 0.00153
|7.91
|9.5 m - 21 m
|(2022 UR4)
|2022-Oct-20 22:45 ± < 00:01
|0.044 | 0.00011
|15.22
|4.4 m - 9.8 m
|(2022 UA5)
|2022-Oct-17 12:25 ± 00:08
|0.437 | 0.00112
|4.49
|3.0 m - 6.7 m
|(2022 UG3)
|2022-Oct-16 22:27 ± < 00:01
|0.168 | 0.00043
|15.52
|3.4 m - 7.6 m
|(2022 TM2)
|2022-Oct-15 09:18 ± < 00:01
|0.547 | 0.00141
|15.48
|23 m - 52 m
|(2022 TQ2)
|2022-Oct-13 05:08 ± < 00:01
|0.440 | 0.00113
|12.58
|10 m - 23 m
|(2022 TW2)
|2022-Oct-13 02:52 ± 00:02
|0.700 | 0.0018
|4.3
|5.4 m - 12 m
|(2022 TY3)
|2022-Oct-12 19:26 ± 00:19
|0.434 | 0.00112
|26.86
|12 m - 26 m
|(2022 TD)
|2022-Oct-06 03:53 ± 00:07
|0.969 | 0.00249
|10.11
|7.4 m - 17 m
|(2022 TL)
|2022-Oct-01 23:45 ± 00:05
|0.984 | 0.00253
|16.34
|7.0 m - 16 m
|(2022 SF19)
|2022-Sep-24 23:56 ± 00:02
|0.439 | 0.00113
|12.69
|3.7 m - 8.2 m
|(2022 SD9)
|2022-Sep-23 21:36 ± < 00:01
|0.643 | 0.00165
|13.52
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2022 SK4)
|2022-Sep-19 21:41 ± < 00:01
|0.039 | 0.0001
|13.01
|2.3 m - 5.1 m
|(2022 SX55)
|2022-Sep-17 13:34 ± 00:08
|0.145 | 0.00037
|12.61
|2.4 m - 5.3 m
|(2022 SJ3)
|2022-Sep-17 11:04 ± 00:01
|0.364 | 0.00093
|15.6
|2.0 m - 4.5 m
|(2022 RB2)
|2022-Sep-03 20:59 ± < 00:01
|0.689 | 0.00177
|12.9
|8.4 m - 19 m
|(2022 RT1)
|2022-Sep-01 01:18 ± < 00:01
|0.086 | 0.00022
|17.04
|1.4 m - 3.1 m
|(2022 RL)
|2022-Aug-31 08:39 ± < 00:01
|0.365 | 0.00094
|7.94
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2022 QE1)
|2022-Aug-20 19:59 ± < 00:01
|0.481 | 0.00124
|6.35
|5.6 m - 12 m
|(2022 QW1)
|2022-Aug-20 14:42 ± < 00:01
|0.532 | 0.00137
|10.74
|10 m - 23 m
|(2022 QO2)
|2022-Aug-20 07:46 ± 00:02
|0.535 | 0.00137
|17.98
|7.5 m - 17 m
|(2022 QA)
|2022-Aug-16 21:34 ± < 00:01
|0.778 | 0.002
|15.23
|11 m - 24 m
|(2022 QN4)
|2022-Aug-11 10:31 ± 00:18
|0.426 | 0.00109
|11.41
|12 m - 27 m
|(2022 PW1)
|2022-Aug-08 18:58 ± 00:05
|0.636 | 0.00163
|8.6
|7.4 m - 17 m
|(2022 OR1)
|2022-Jul-15 18:15 ± 00:03
|0.905 | 0.00233
|4.69
|7.3 m - 16 m
|(2022 NR)
|2022-Jul-10 08:17 ± < 00:01
|0.999 | 0.00257
|8.3
|18 m - 40 m
|(2022 NF)
|2022-Jul-07 14:00 ± 00:32
|0.232 | 0.00060
|11.37
|5.5 m - 12 m
|(2022 NE)
|2022-Jul-06 10:55 ± 00:02
|0.354 | 0.00091
|10.68
|4.8 m - 11 m
|(2022 NK)
|2022-Jul-02 13:07 ± < 00:01
|0.826 | 0.00212
|12.39
|9.3 m - 21 m
|(2022 MJ3)
|2022-Jul-01 12:44 ± < 00:01
|0.392 | 0.00101
|8.77
|3.3 m - 7.3 m
|(2022 MN1)
|2022-Jun-28 09:29 ± 00:05
|0.929 | 0.00239
|9.87
|9.5 m - 21 m
|(2022 LU2)
|2022-Jun-08 00:02 ± < 00:01
|0.433 | 0.00111
|9.83
|7.0 m - 16 m
|(2022 KQ5)
|2022-May-30 17:40 ± < 00:01
|0.105 | 0.00027
|7.31
|3.9 m - 8.8 m
|(2022 KO3)
|2022-May-30 17:32 ± < 00:01
|0.760 | 0.00195
|9.74
|6.5 m - 14 m
|(2022 KP6)
|2022-May-25 15:05 ± < 00:01
|0.045 | 0.00012
|9.88
|3.6 m - 8.0 m
|(2022 KG1)
|2022-May-22 11:11 ± 00:03
|0.157 | 0.00040
|9.11
|4.6 m - 10 m
|(2022 JO1)
|2022-May-10 12:47 ± < 00:01
|0.181 | 0.00047
|13.87
|9.5 m - 21 m
|(2022 JM)
|2022-May-09 20:41 ± < 00:01
|0.985 | 0.00253
|4.93
|4.7 m - 11 m
|(2022 JM2)
|2022-May-06 18:23 ± < 00:01
|0.401 | 0.00103
|29.8
|7.2 m - 16 m
|(2022 JV)
|2022-May-05 05:11 ± < 00:01
|0.827 | 0.00213
|9.66
|3.2 m - 7.2 m
|(2022 HB1)
|2022-Apr-26 21:52 ± 00:37
|0.52 | 0.00134
|14.14
|9.0 m - 20 m
|(2022 HM)
|2022-Apr-21 01:42 ± < 00:01
|0.64 | 0.00164
|14.61
|8.4 m - 19 m
|(2022 GF3)
|2022-Apr-09 16:40 ± < 00:01
|0.59 | 0.00151
|17.37
|7.0 m - 16 m
|(2022 GQ5)
|2022-Apr-08 16:20 ± < 00:01
|0.05 | 0.00013
|14.18
|1.2 m - 2.7 m
|(2022 GQ1)
|2022-Apr-07 11:17 ± 00:41
|0.58 | 0.00148
|7.77
|6.7 m - 15 m
|(2022 GZ1)
|2022-Apr-06 11:58 ± < 00:01
|0.62 | 0.00160
|11.22
|4.4 m - 9.9 m
|(2022 GN1)
|2022-Apr-06 03:02 ± < 00:01
|0.33 | 0.00084
|15.50
|7.2 m - 16 m
|(2022 GQ)
|2022-Apr-01 16:59 ± < 00:01
|0.14 | 0.00036
|6.95
|2.3 m - 5.1 m
|(2022 GC)
|2022-Apr-01 01:48 ± < 00:01
|0.14 | 0.00035
|15.60
|4.0 m - 8.9 m
|(2022 GB2)
|2022-Mar-30 18:42 ± < 00:01
|0.58 | 0.00148
|6.01
|4.4 m - 9.8 m
|(2022 GB)
|2022-Mar-30 18:19 ± 00:04
|0.74 | 0.00189
|8.22
|3.7 m - 8.3 m
|(2022 GX2)
|2022-Mar-30 11:37 ± 00:48
|0.38 | 0.00098
|9.81
|3.6 m - 8.1 m
|(2022 FB2)
|2022-Mar-28 15:58 ± < 00:01
|0.39 | 0.00100
|13.70
|12 m - 26 m
|(2022 FA1)
|2022-Mar-26 08:52 ± < 00:01
|0.68 | 0.00176
|13.37
|3.8 m - 8.5 m
|(2022 FD1)
|2022-Mar-25 09:13 ± < 00:01
|0.04 | 9.92e-5
|18.51
|1.7 m - 3.7 m
|(2022 FZ3)
|2022-Mar-24 05:23 ± 00:25
|0.79 | 0.00204
|8.47
|4.6 m - 10 m
|(2022 FA)
|2022-Mar-15 01:52 ± < 00:01
|0.49 | 0.00126
|10.16
|10 m - 23 m
|(2022 ES3)
|2022-Mar-13 19:18 ± < 00:01
|0.87 | 0.00222
|18.32
|9.8 m - 22 m
|(2022 EV3)
|2022-Mar-09 14:13 ± < 00:01
|0.21 | 0.00053
|10.46
|2.9 m - 6.4 m
|(2022 EE5)
|2022-Mar-08 16:28 ± < 00:01
|0.27 | 0.00068
|4.41
|2.6 m - 5.7 m
|(2022 EF1)
|2022-Mar-04 01:40 ± < 00:01
|0.73 | 0.00188
|10.71
|4.3 m - 9.7 m
|(2022 EQ)
|2022-Mar-03 04:34 ± < 00:01
|0.38 | 0.00097
|11.45
|3.1 m - 6.8 m
|(2022 ET)
|2022-Mar-02 13:19 ± < 00:01
|0.71 | 0.00182
|7.32
|2.4 m - 5.5 m
|(2022 DM4)
|2022-Mar-02 03:10 ± < 00:01
|0.68 | 0.00174
|9.10
|3.8 m - 8.4 m
|(2022 DO3)
|2022-Feb-27 05:12 ± < 00:01
|0.34 | 0.00088
|15.03
|11 m - 24 m
|(2022 DY1)
|2022-Feb-24 17:55 ± < 00:01
|0.58 | 0.00149
|14.26
|7.0 m - 16 m
|(2022 CO6)
|2022-Feb-15 08:53 ± < 00:01
|0.58 | 0.00150
|9.34
|17 m - 37 m
|(2022 CF7)
|2022-Feb-14 03:18 ± < 00:01
|0.83 | 0.00213
|8.60
|6.5 m - 15 m
|(2022 CL7)
|2022-Feb-13 15:42 ± 00:01
|0.22 | 0.00056
|9.98
|3.2 m - 7.1 m
|(2022 CG7)
|2022-Feb-12 15:29 ± 00:01
|0.13 | 0.00034
|15.45
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2022 CJ5)
|2022-Feb-10 10:52 ± < 00:01
|0.08 | 0.00021
|11.63
|2.3 m - 5.2 m
|(2022 CD3)
|2022-Feb-08 02:59 ± < 00:01
|0.75 | 0.00192
|11.20
|5.1 m - 11 m
|(2022 CB3)
|2022-Feb-05 21:27 ± < 00:01
|0.22 | 0.00056
|17.09
|2.1 m - 4.7 m
|(2022 CU4)
|2022-Feb-05 08:50 ± < 00:01
|0.86 | 0.00220
|4.71
|3.7 m - 8.3 m
|(2022 CY1)
|2022-Feb-02 17:31 ± 00:16
|0.71 | 0.00183
|12.27
|6.4 m - 14 m
|(2022 CG)
|2022-Feb-02 12:50 ± < 00:01
|0.90 | 0.00231
|7.57
|16 m - 36 m
|(2022 CE)
|2022-Feb-01 02:41 ± < 00:01
|0.55 | 0.00140
|5.03
|6.8 m - 15 m
|(2022 BN2)
|2022-Jan-28 22:59 ± < 00:01
|0.73 | 0.00188
|9.22
|3.0 m - 6.6 m
|(2022 BH3)
|2022-Jan-27 17:22 ± < 00:01
|0.82 | 0.00211
|12.24
|15 m - 33 m
|(2022 BD1)
|2022-Jan-27 00:53 ± < 00:01
|0.48 | 0.00124
|26.14
|3.6 m - 8.1 m
|(2022 BA7)
|2022-Jan-25 14:33 ± 00:02
|0.26 | 0.00066
|9.70
|1.8 m - 4.0 m
|(2022 BT)
|2022-Jan-24 06:21 ± < 00:01
|0.26 | 0.00068
|4.75
|2.9 m - 6.5 m
|(2022 BN)
|2022-Jan-23 14:14 ± < 00:01
|0.24 | 0.00062
|15.29
|5.4 m - 12 m
|(2022 AC4)
|2022-Jan-11 05:19 ± < 00:01
|0.24 | 0.00062
|8.37
|4.2 m - 9.4 m
|(2022 AC7)
|2022-Jan-10 20:41 ± < 00:01
|0.40 | 0.00103
|5.31
|2.5 m - 5.6 m
|(2022 AY5)
|2022-Jan-10 10:35 ± < 00:01
|0.27 | 0.00068
|9.17
|3.8 m - 8.5 m
|(2022 AY4)
|2022-Jan-06 04:07 ± 00:02
|0.79 | 0.00202
|17.21
|3.1 m - 6.8 m
|(2022 AV13)
|2022-Jan-05 06:41 ± 00:07
|0.28 | 0.00073
|7.53
|1.1 m - 2.6 m
|(2022 AO1)
|2022-Jan-03 16:19 ± < 00:01
|0.90 | 0.00232
|14.08
|3.2 m - 7.1 m
|(2022 AU)
|2022-Jan-03 03:05 ± < 00:01
|0.83 | 0.00213
|7.23
|4.0 m - 8.9 m
|(2022 AP1)
|2022-Jan-02 16:56 ± 00:02
|0.47 | 0.00121
|10.66
|5.7 m - 13 m
|(2021 YK)
|2022-Jan-02 16:03 ± < 00:01
|0.49 | 0.00127
|7.04
|9.0 m - 20 m
<1 LD asteroid charts
Asteroids within 1 LD from 2020 to 2023
References:
Asteroid 2023 RS at Minor Planet Center; at CNEOS
Featured image credit: CNEOS
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.