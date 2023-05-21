Strong M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 location map f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit the Solomon Islands at 15:45 UTC on May 21, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 77.8 km (48.3 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles).

The epicenter was located 55.9 km (34.8 miles) WNW of Kirakira (population 3 500), and 188.6 km (117.2 miles) ESE of Honiara (population 56 298), Solomon Islands.

34 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 432 000 light.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) construction.

solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 usgs epe
solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

solomon islands m6.1 earthquake may 21 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Widespread power outages after very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hit Solomon Islands

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

M6.0 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Friday, October 15, 2021

M6.6 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands at intermediate depth, Solomon Islands

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Strong M6.0 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits near the coast of Solomon Islands

Monday, January 27, 2020

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Savo volcano monitoring intensifies amid signs of awakening, Solomon Islands

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Widespread power outages after very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hit Solomon Islands

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Submarine eruption at Kavachi volcano, Solomon Islands

Sunday, June 12, 2022

M6.0 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Friday, October 15, 2021

Increased seismicity, steam and gas emissions at Savo volcano, Solomon Islands

Thursday, August 5, 2021

M6.6 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands at intermediate depth, Solomon Islands

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Prince Edward Islands region

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Series of aftershocks, including M7.1 and M6.5 hit southeast of Loyalty Islands following M7.7 and a small tsunami

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

Strong M6.4 earthquake hits Guatemala at intermediate depth

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Shallow M5.5 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit Lake Almanor, Northern California

Friday, May 12, 2023

Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tonga

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *