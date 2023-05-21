Strong M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit the Solomon Islands at 15:45 UTC on May 21, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 77.8 km (48.3 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles).

The epicenter was located 55.9 km (34.8 miles) WNW of Kirakira (population 3 500), and 188.6 km (117.2 miles) ESE of Honiara (population 56 298), Solomon Islands.

34 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 432 000 light.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google