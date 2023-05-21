Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Prince Edward Islands region

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.8 hit the Prince Edward Islands region at 14:56 UTC on May 21, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 1 524 km (947 miles) SE of East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

