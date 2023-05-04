West Virginia witnesses unprecedented snowfall in May, breaking century-old records

1740z may 3 2023 f

Unprecedented snowfall in West Virginia’s highlands over the past couple of days broke century-old records, with areas like Davis in Tucker County receiving over 38 cm (15 inches) of snow in just two days.

For two consecutive days, West Virginia’s higher elevations experienced wintery conditions in May, with record-breaking snowfall amounts. According to Meteorologist Shannon Hefferan from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, an observer near Davis in Tucker County recorded 40.4 cm (15.9 inches) of snow in two days, an exceptional occurrence for May.

While there were other snow reports, the majority were from slightly lower elevations with considerably less snowfall. Once off the ridgetops, the ground was wet, and temperatures were cooler, but conditions were closer to spring.

Some snowfall totals for the two-day event in May were staggering and broke long-standing records. In Tucker County, Davis received 41.1 cm (16.2 inches) of snow, breaking a 100-year-old record. Snowshoe in Pocahontas County saw 33 cm (13 inches) of snow, surpassing the previous record set in 1975.

Hefferan expects the snow to melt quickly as temperatures rise to around 21 °C (70 °F) in those areas by the end of the week, returning to spring weather.

The runoff from melting snow will be monitored for potential flooding downstream, but Hefferan does not anticipate problems due to the low river levels and dry conditions in April.

References:

1 A second day of snowfall sets historic records in some W.Va. locations – WV Metro News – May 3, 2023

Featured image credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 17:40 UTC on May 3, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Homes collapsing under record snowfall in Park City, Utah

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Massive snowfall results in California’s largest snowpack on record

Friday, March 31, 2023

From drought to deluge: California experiences second snowiest winter on record

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Over 250 cm (100 inches) of snowfall traps California residents inside homes, prompts state of emergency in 13 counties

Friday, March 3, 2023

Record-breaking snowfall hits Anchorage, Alaska

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Historic Sierra Nevada snowpack brings drought relief, flooding concerns to California

Friday, February 3, 2023

Widespread ice storm leaves at least 10 people dead, more than 550 000 without power, U.S.

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Dust storm creates zero visibility, leading to massive vehicle pileup in Illinois

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Severe thunderstorms drop grapefruit-sized hail over Texas, historic hailstorm over Florida, U.S.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Vast parts of northern China hit by ice rain and snow after record-breaking April heatwave

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Two homes collapse following a landslide, slide down a cliff in Draper, Utah

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

California’s water supply boosted to 100% for the first time since 2006

Friday, April 21, 2023

Freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec, leaving more than 2.5 million people without power, Canada

Thursday, April 6, 2023

After record snowfall, California braces for melting snowpack and flood risks

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Homes collapsing under record snowfall in Park City, Utah

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Massive snowfall results in California’s largest snowpack on record

Friday, March 31, 2023

From drought to deluge: California experiences second snowiest winter on record

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Over 250 cm (100 inches) of snowfall traps California residents inside homes, prompts state of emergency in 13 counties

Friday, March 3, 2023

Record-breaking snowfall hits Anchorage, Alaska

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *