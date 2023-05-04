Long-duration M3.9 solar flare erupts from Region 3296, CME produced
A long-duration M3.9 solar flare erupted at 08:44 UTC on May 4, 2023. The event started at 08:05 and ended at 09:08 UTC.
A Type II (estimated velocity 412 km/s) and IV radio emissions were associated with the flare event. Type IV emissions occur in association with major eruptions on the Sun and are typically associated with strong coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar radiation storms.
Additionally, a 10cm Radio Burst (peak flux 400 sfu; duration 18 minutes) was also associated with the event, indicating that the electromagnetic burst associated with a solar flare at the 10cm wavelength was double or greater than the initial 10cm radio background. This can be indicative of significant radio noise in association with a solar flare. This noise is generally short-lived but can cause interference for sensitive receivers including radar, GPS, and satellite communications.
Region 3296 is rotating toward the center of the disk. Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CME) will be possible from it in the days ahead.
LASCO coronagraph images of the CME were not available at the time of press.
The article will be updated in a couple of hours.
Featured image credit: NASA SDO/AIA 304
