High-level eruption at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

lightning detections at shishaldin volcano at 1307z september 25 2023

An ash cloud from Alaska’s Shishaldin Volcano soared above 6 km (20 000 feet) above sea level at 13:24 UTC and up to 13.7 km (45 000 feet) by 14:18 UTC on September 25, 2023. The eruption, monitored through an array of sensors and satellite data, led authorities to elevate the Aviation Color Code to Red and the Volcano Alert Level to Warning.

The eruption followed two days of increased volcanic activity. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement concerning possible trace ash on False Pass and a SIGMET for the ash cloud.

According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory issued by the Anchorage VAAC at 14:18 UTC, the eruption began with multiple lightning strikes. The ash cloud was rising up to 13.7 km (45 000 feet) above sea level at 14:18 UTC.

Hazard analysis suggests that pyroclastic flows and mudflows are likely on the immediate flanks of the volcano, based on previous eruption cycles. Experts anticipate that significant ash emissions will persist for several hours.

shishaldin ashfall forecast september 25 2023
lightning detections at shishaldin volcano at 1307z september 25 2023
Lightning detections at Shishaldin Volcano, concurrent with ash emissions at 13:07 UTC on September 25, 2023. Credit: USGS/AVO

Shishaldin Volcano is continuously monitored by a combination of local seismic and infrasound sensors, web cameras, and a telemetered geodetic network. Additional monitoring tools include regional infrasound and lighting data, as well as satellite imagery.

Historically, Shishaldin Volcano has had at least 54 episodes of unrest, including over 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824. Located near the center of Unimak Island in the eastern Aleutian Islands, it has a base diameter of roughly 16 km (10 miles). The volcano typically emits a steam plume and occasional small amounts of ash from a 200 m (660 feet) wide funnel-shaped summit crater. A notable eruption in April – May 1999 generated an ash column that rose to 14 km (45 000 feet) above sea level.

References:

1 AVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice for Shishaldin volcano – 14:02 UTC on September 25, 2023

Featured image credit: USGS/AVO

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong explosive eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash reaches 12.8 km (42 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rapid uplift and strong seismicity precede new eruption at Kīlauea, Hawaii

Monday, September 11, 2023

Magma intrusion at Trident volcano, site of the world’s largest eruption of 20th century, Alaska

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Major eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash to 12 km (40 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Large ash emissions at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Eruption at Shishaldin intensifies, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Significant explosion at Shishaldin volcano, Alaska

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tropical Storm “Ophelia” makes landfall in North Carolina, causing major flash floods

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Strong explosive eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash reaches 12.8 km (42 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rapid uplift and strong seismicity precede new eruption at Kīlauea, Hawaii

Monday, September 11, 2023

Hurricane “Idalia” threatens parts of Florida with catastrophic storm surge, U.S.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Idalia strengthening, forecast to impact Florida as Category 2 or 3 hurricane

Monday, August 28, 2023

Tropical Storm “Harold” hits South Texas, marking the first U.S. hit of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Hilary becomes the fourth tropical storm or hurricane to reach California intact, brings record-breaking rains

Monday, August 21, 2023

High-intensity explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, September 25, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 13 – 19, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023

First eruption at Ruby volcano since 1995, Northern Mariana Islands

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Strong explosive eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash reaches 12.8 km (42 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 6 – 12, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Heavy ash emissions following intense explosion at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Rapid uplift and strong seismicity precede new eruption at Kīlauea, Hawaii

Monday, September 11, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *