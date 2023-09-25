High-intensity explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

A high-intensity explosion took place at Italy’s Stromboli volcano at 08:28 UTC on September 28, 2023.

Webcam images acquired at 14:27 and 14:33 UTC show increased temperature at the crater, small lava flows and ash rising up.

At the time of press, volcanologists at INGV’s Etna Observatory were still analyzing the event.

Image credit: INGV-OE

At the beginning of the month, INGV reported continued eruptive activity at the volcano. Webcam images showed Strombolian activity at three vents in Area N (one at N1 and two at N2), within the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco, and from two vents in Area C-S (South-Central Crater) in the crater terrace.

Low- and medium-intensity explosions at a rate of 6 – 9 per hour from Area N2 ejected mainly coarse material (bombs and lapilli), sometimes mixed with ash, up to 200 m (650 feet) above the vents. Intense spattering occurred at N1 on September 4.

Low- to medium-intensity explosions averaged 5-14 per hour from the two vents in sector S2 (Area C-S), ejecting a mix of coarse material and ash as high as 200 m (650 feet). The Dipartimento della Protezione Civile maintained the Alert Level at Yellow (the second highest level on a four-level scale).

Spectacular incandescent nighttime explosions at Stromboli have long attracted visitors to the “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean” in the NE Aeolian Islands. This volcano has lent its name to the frequent mild explosive activity that has characterized its eruptions throughout much of historical time.

References:

1 VOLCANIC ACTIVITY ANNOUNCEMENT OF 25/09/2023 10.33 (8.33 UTC) – STROMBOLI – INGV OE

2 Smithsonian Institution / US Geological Survey – Weekly Volcanic Activity Report – September 6 – 12, 2023 – Managing Editor: Sally Sennert.

Featured image credit: INGV-OE